Zoe Tay celebrates 21st wedding anniversary
Veteran local actress Zoe Tay made a rare personal post on Thursday (Sept 22) to mark her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Philip Chionh.
“Happy Anniversary P and Z,” the Queen of Caldecott Hill wrote alongside a video of the couple, both 54, dancing in a loving embrace.
Chionh’s face is largely obscured in the clip, which ends with a shot of their intertwined hands. In the post, Tay also included hashtags such as #loveofmylife and #luckyifoundyou.
Her celebrity friends such as actresses Jacelyn Tay and Jade Seah were quick to offer their congratulations and drop heart emojis.
The couple married in a much talked-about ceremony in 2001 after a six-year engagement. They have three sons aged 11, 14 and 17.
But the couple have remained private ever since. Even though Tay – known for her iconic roles in dramas such as The Unbeatables series (1993 to 1996) and The Golden Pillow (1995) – is an active user of social media, she rarely talks about her husband or children.
Her last post where she mentioned Chionh, a former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot, was from Valentine’s Day this year. In the Feb 14 post, she effusively declared her love for her husband — but ensured his face was obscured by her hand in all four accompanying photos.
Tay is currently starring in legal drama Dark Angel, as a housewife whose life is turned upside down by a deadly home invasion — a role some expect will gain her recognition at the Star Awards in 2023.
