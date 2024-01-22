Zoe Tay celebrates birthday with Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home residents

The event was organised by fans from Zoe Tay Official FC.

Local actress Zoe Tay spent a memorable afternoon on Jan 20 when she volunteered at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Bukit Merah.

The event, organised by Tay’s fans from Zoe Tay Official FC, was also to celebrate the veteran home-grown star’s 56th birthday on Jan 10.

Tay and her fans treated the nursing home’s residents to chicken rice and donated daily necessities such as milk powder and adult diapers.

The Mediacorp ah jie (big sister in Chinese) entertained the seniors, who used wheelchairs, with songs and got them to join her to do some simple hand actions.

Tay was presented with a birthday cake baked by one of her fans, who shared the same birthday as the My One And Only (2023) actress.

The star thanked her fan club for arranging the event on Instagram Stories.

“Thank you all for planning and having a meaningful birthday party with me where I can help spread joy to the uncles and aunties,” Tay wrote.

She recently sent her eldest son Brayden off to Pulau Tekong, where the 18-year-old began his basic military training on Jan 2. Her husband is former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot Philip Chionh.

The mother of three – she has two other sons, Ashton, 16, and Nathan, 13 – shared on Instagram on Jan 3 that it was Brayden’s rite of passage to go from “ah boy to man”.