Zoe Tay shares video of her 2001 wedding, recalls waking up at 3am

Actress Zoe Tay with her husband Philip Chionh at their wedding ceremony in 2001.

Home-grown actress Zoe Tay took fans down memory lane with a video of her 2001 wedding.

The MediaCorp ah jie (big sister in Mandarin) registered her marriage with former pilot Philip Chionh in 1995 and they held their wedding ceremony at a hotel in 2001. They have three sons aged 11, 14 and 17.

Tay, 54, posted the almost 12-minute video on Instagram on Monday. She wrote: “I have lots of feelings after receiving this video today. Thanks for your love and blessings as I will cherish them.”

She recalled waking up at 3am to prepare for her big day – attending the church ceremony, holding the Chinese tea ceremony, returning to her parents’ place for a meal and having the wedding dinner.

“It was a busy day filled with memories and happiness,” she wrote. “Very tired, but very happy.”

Tay, who recently starred in the legal drama Dark Angel, wrote: “I want to take a good look at that day. See some familiar faces? I have not seen several colleagues for a long time. How is everybody? I hope everyone is well.”

In the video were several former actors and actresses, including Pyramid Game host Benedict Goh, the late Bai Yan, Zeng Huifen, Sean Say, Jaslyn Theen, Wang Guanwu and Liu Qiulian.

Other stars in attendance included celebrity couples Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, Huang Shinan and Pan Lingling, as well as one-time rumoured rival Fann Wong.

Tay used hashtags such as #MyWedding, #BeautifulMemories and #MyPrinceCharming in the post.

There were fun moments in the video, such as Chioh and Tay having to kiss two of the swordbearers, and actress Patricia Mok playing Tay in a humorous sketch.

The post received more than 11,600 likes and over 150 comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

Actress Sharon Au wrote in Chinese: “So many beautiful memories from that day. Thanks for allowing me to be one of the bridesmaids on the most important day of your life.”

She added in English: “And thank you Philip for the biggest hongbao. We were the luckiest bridesmaids ever.”