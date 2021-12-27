Fire breaks out in container truck parked in Tuas

The site was subsequently damped down to prevent a fire from rekindling.

A fire broke out in a container truck parked at the Tuas industrial estate on Monday (Dec 27).

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.30pm.

SCDF officers who arrived at No. 9 Tuas South Avenue 10 found the truck on the fourth floor. They evacuated 25 people from the building before beginning their operations.

While putting out the fire, one firefighter injured his elbow.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious and stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The site was subsequently damped down to prevent a fire from rekindling.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," SCDF said.