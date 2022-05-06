Celeb-approved airport outfit ideas for your next vacay

It’s been some time since we’ve travelled proper, so why not take the opportunity to play dress up?

If you’re travelling soon, don’t just plan what you’re wearing for the vacation.

You’ll want to pay some attention to your airport outfit too, especially when it’s been several years since you last stepped into Changi Airport (be prepared: it’ll feel quite surreal).

Speaking of airport fashion, we’ve got you covered with some stylish and comfy celeb styles. Below, the OOTDs to be inspired by — whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist dresser.

Wear mood-boosting colours

Use colours to show how happy you are to travel — finally! Zoe Tay reached for bright tights, socks and shoes to add a huge dollop of cheer to her long haul flight-ready getup.

Rock roomy pants

Airport fashion is all about comfort, so forget about anything that’s overly tight and switch to roomier options like the wide-legged cargo pants on Julie Tan. Walking through the transit area will be effortless!

Go for the failsafe T-shirt and jeans combo

The classic T-shirt and jeans pairing never gets old. Jean Danker swapped the regular tee for a white cropped top, pairing it with skinny jeans for a fresh and youthful look.

Add a pop of colour to your getup

Equally comfortable and chic? A white shirt and denim shorts combination as shown on Jeanette Aw above. Pair it with a bold-coloured crossbody bag to stand out at the check-in counter.

Play with prints

With fluctuating airport and plane temps, you’ll want to arm yourself with a cardigan. Spice up your outfit with prints such as the argyle design on Iman Fandi.

Hoodie up

Instead of wearing multiple layers, take Chantalle Ng‘s style cue by wearing a cropped hoodie as a top. Team it with a pair of jeans to complete the relaxed look.

Smarten up your outfit

To avoid risking a sloppy airport look, you can always count on a slim blazer. Arissa Cheo styled her black top, denim shorts and slides with a structured blazer that elevated her cool girl look.

Wear a one-piece wonder

Not only are jumpsuits a breeze to style (choose a single-tone design like Tay Ying), they’re also easy to wear. Pick one with pockets — they will come in handy especially when you’re travelling and clearing customs.

Keep it simple

Not a fan of complicated dressing? We got you. Follow Felicia Chin‘s footsteps and slip into a breezy and billowy dress that will keep you comfy and chic.

Choose light layers for comfort

Prefer light and breathable layers? Consider Jamie Yeo‘s colourful combo above, featuring a batik print kimono, yellow sleeveless top and ripped jeans.

Don't forget about the details

Sprinkle some fun to your airport look by adding small details such as iron-on patches. Jade Seah‘s skinny jeans feature a Chupa Chups design on the front that makes her look extra adorable.

This article was first published in Her World.