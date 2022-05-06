 Celeb-approved airport outfit ideas for your next vacay , Latest Fashion News - The New Paper
Fashion

Celeb-approved airport outfit ideas for your next vacay

It’s been some time since we’ve travelled proper, so why not take the opportunity to play dress up?PHOTOS: ZOETAY/IMANFANDI/CHANTALLENG/INSTAGRAM

HAYDEN NG
May 06, 2022 12:44 pm

If you’re travelling soon, don’t just plan what you’re wearing for the vacation.

You’ll want to pay some attention to your airport outfit too, especially when it’s been several years since you last stepped into Changi Airport (be prepared: it’ll feel quite surreal).

Speaking of airport fashion, we’ve got you covered with some stylish and comfy celeb styles. Below, the OOTDs to be inspired by — whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist dresser.

Wear mood-boosting colours

人生是什么并不是重要的， 重要的是我们对人生的态度。 四月份愉快🎈

Use colours to show how happy you are to travel — finally! Zoe Tay reached for bright tights, socks and shoes to add a huge dollop of cheer to her long haul flight-ready getup.

Rock roomy pants

Meet Sneki!

Airport fashion is all about comfort, so forget about anything that’s overly tight and switch to roomier options like the wide-legged cargo pants on Julie Tan. Walking through the transit area will be effortless!

Go for the failsafe T-shirt and jeans combo

HEYAAAAA 💙

The classic T-shirt and jeans pairing never gets old. Jean Danker swapped the regular tee for a white cropped top, pairing it with skinny jeans for a fresh and youthful look.

Best beauty looks spotted at Star Awards 2022

Add a pop of colour to your getup

Just waiting for the rain to stop.

Equally comfortable and chic? A white shirt and denim shorts combination as shown on Jeanette Aw above. Pair it with a bold-coloured crossbody bag to stand out at the check-in counter.

Play with prints

Felt cute💞

With fluctuating airport and plane temps, you’ll want to arm yourself with a cardigan. Spice up your outfit with prints such as the argyle design on Iman Fandi.

Hoodie up

Live in the moment ✨️ #CELINE #CELINECUIRTRIOMPHE

Instead of wearing multiple layers, take Chantalle Ng‘s style cue by wearing a cropped hoodie as a top. Team it with a pair of jeans to complete the relaxed look.

Smarten up your outfit

sunnies: #SAINTLAURENT blazer & shorts: #THEFRANKIESHOP bag & sandals: #BALENCIAGA accessories: #CHROMEHEARTS

To avoid risking a sloppy airport look, you can always count on a slim blazer. Arissa Cheo styled her black top, denim shorts and slides with a structured blazer that elevated her cool girl look.

Wear a one-piece wonder

Here's to living life your way and always striving to be better than the person you were yesterday ❤️

Not only are jumpsuits a breeze to style (choose a single-tone design like Tay Ying), they’re also easy to wear. Pick one with pockets — they will come in handy especially when you’re travelling and clearing customs.

Keep it simple

Yes Star Awards Top 10 Voting has started!

Not a fan of complicated dressing? We got you. Follow Felicia Chin‘s footsteps and slip into a breezy and billowy dress that will keep you comfy and chic.

Choose light layers for comfort

Aly said "You look like an SIA stewardess!" That's the idea haha! Love this batik kimono jacket from @fairebelle. It's perfect for our weather. Helps keeps me warm in cold shopping centers but yet doesn't make me too hot when I'm outdoors.

Prefer light and breathable layers? Consider Jamie Yeo‘s colourful combo above, featuring a batik print kimono, yellow sleeveless top and ripped jeans.

Don't forget about the details

The happy story is that I made my flight. The not-so-happy story is that my house is now a mess from the frantic packing! 😱😫 #hatepacking Anyway. Just relieved it's all done, and I can zone out on the plane. See you on the flip side! ✈️

Sprinkle some fun to your airport look by adding small details such as iron-on patches. Jade Seah‘s skinny jeans feature a Chupa Chups design on the front that makes her look extra adorable.

This article was first published in Her World.

