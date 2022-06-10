Gucci and Adidas pop-up, Laneige expands Radian-C line

Gucci and Adidas collab pops up at Design Orchard

In the latest episode of luxury's love affair with streetwear, Italian house Gucci has collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas and debuted the collection in Singapore with a vibrant pop-up.

Until June 27, it is logomania at the top floor of multi-label retailer Design Orchard, which has been decked out in the collaboration logo - a dynamic merging of both brands' iconic emblems.

Look forward to sport-inspired silhouettes with a distinct retro touch, made undeniably Gucci by the signature red-and-green stripe (called the Web) and interlocking Gs.

Meanwhile, Adidas' Trefoil logo and iconic three stripes shine on a number of ready-to-wear pieces ($850 to $4,900), bags and the brand's signature Gazelle sneakers ($1,230).

Handbag collectors will want to snag the Gucci Horsebit 1955 bags ($4,790 to $5,160), which now sport the Adidas Trefoil. The collection also includes dressier apparel designed for the country club, including knits, polo tees and tennis skirts.

The pop-up provides plenty of photo opportunities, including a mini golf area. Customers can purchase the full collection exclusively at the pop-up and gucci.com/sg.

Info: The Adidas x Gucci pop-up runs till June 27 at Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road

Laneige expands vitamin C line

The range is formulated with varying concentrations of vitamin C to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and blue light. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LANEIGE



Get your daily dose of vitamin C with the South Korean beauty brand's newly expanded Radian-C skincare line, which is now a complete four-step brightening routine.

The range is formulated with varying concentrations of vitamin C to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays and blue light, as well as address skin blemishes and dullness. It kicked off with the Radian-C Cream ($45 to $70) last year.

In June, Laneige added Radian-C Advanced Effector ($65), a boosting essence that is said to prepare the skin for the next steps; Radian-C Spot Serum ($45), to target and soften appearance of blemishes; and Radian-C Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ ($41), a sunscreen free of white cast and stickiness.

According to results from the brand, using the effector, serum and cream together gives a 350 per cent boost in radiance, as compared to using the Effector alone.

Info: Available at Laneige boutiques and counters

Shu Uemura launches new eyebrow pencil

The new Brow Sword Naginata ($55) from Shu Uemura. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHU UEMURA



Finesse your brow game with the new Brow Sword Naginata ($55) from Shu Uemura. As a homage to the brand's Japanese craftsmanship, the newly innovated eyebrow pencil comes pre-shaped as a naginata, a historic Japanese bladed pole weapon.

The curved shape allows one to deftly point, draw and shade with greater precision. Use the sharp tip to define individual hair strands and the slanted edges to fill in gaps, extend the shape and build texture.

In five shades, the formula is easy to control and creates natural, hair-like strokes for a flattering finish. It is said to be waterproof as well as sweat- and smudge-resistant with 16-hour lasting power. The pencil is now also refillable.

Info: Available at Shu Uemura stores, Sephora and Lazada

Deals galore at Changi's shopping marathon

Stock up on wines and other essentials at iShopChangi's annual shopping marathon, which is offering up to 70 per cent off more than 70 brands across the categories of beauty and wellness, electronics, wines and spirits and more until July 3.

Non-travellers can enjoy tax- and duty-absorbed prices on selected items.

Look forward to weekly flash sales and promotional codes. For instance, purchase four items with the code ISHOPFREE and get the fifth item free.

There is also a Father's Day promotion from June 9 to 22 - the code ISHOPDAD gets you 9 per cent off with no minimum spending required, with the discount capped at $50.

And the first person to check out every Monday (June 13, 20 and 27) at 10pm using the code MANICMONDAY gets his or her whole cart free, capped at $1,000.

Info: Website

Tasty formulas to feed your hair

Its antioxidant-infused formulas can be personalised into a beauty recipe to suit individual hair and scalp types. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HAIR KITCHEN



Japanese natural haircare brand Hair Kitchen, which is under the Shiseido Group, has launched in Singapore.

Its antioxidant-infused formulas can be personalised into a beauty recipe to suit individual hair and scalp types. There are three types of shampoo (from $30 to $84), three conditioning treatments ($38 to $112) and three leave-in treatments such as a texturising light milk ($40) to help repair hair damage.

Each product harnesses the benefits of a vegetable or fruit as its key ingredient. For instance, yuzu citrus seed extract is used in the Hydrating Shampoo for dry scalps, while the Refreshing Shampoo for oily scalps spotlights peppermint leaf extract.

Apart from its clean formulas, Hair Kitchen, as a sustainable brand, uses peels and seeds which otherwise go to waste, as well as imperfect vegetables and fruits rejected by retailers. Its packaging is made with sugarcane-derived biomass plastic and certain products are available in refills.

Info: Available at selected partner salons. For the list, go to this website.