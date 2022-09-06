Le Labo City Exclusive in town, Kiehl's launches NYC Subway pop-up

Le Labo City Exclusive was created to pay tribute to select cities around the world.

Le Labo City Exclusive comes to town

Once a year for a month, fans of New York-based perfume house Le Labo can get their hands on a City Exclusive scent.

The collection was created to pay tribute to select cities around the world, and the elusive fragrances are usually available only in the city they were inspired by. But every September, the City Exclusives are allowed to leave their home towns and be made available in all Le Labo stores around the world.

In Singapore, the full-size fragrances can be purchased at the brand's two labs in Marina Bay Sands (L1-36) and Takashimaya Shopping Centre (B1-31), till Sept 30.

There are currently 15 City Exclusives to choose from - from the gingery Cedrat 37 that evokes vibrant Berlin to the elegant Gaiac 10, a subtle skin scent characteristic of Tokyo.

Available in 50ml ($475), 100ml ($710) and 500ml ($2,485) bottles, the City Exclusive scents can also be refilled - for 20 per cent off the retail price - at Le Labo stores all year round.

Info: Available at Le Labo stores till Sept 30

Kiehl's launches NYC Subway pop-up

Kiehl's NYC Subway pop-up rendering. PHOTO: KIEHL'S



All aboard! From now till Sept 11, you can pretend to ride a New York City-style subway train while picking up skincare goodies at a new pop-up by skincare brand Kiehl's.

The brand, founded in 1851 in New York's East Village, takes visitors on an immersive journey to discover facts and anecdotes about Kiehl's.

Receive a Kiehl's subway map when you enter the pop-up, sample formulas, play interactive games and get a personalised skin diagnosis with the brand's Skin Pros, before taking home a complimentary six-piece sample kit suited for your skin.

Photo opportunities await, including as a conductor on the "K1851 subway" and standing along a gritty train platform.

Kiehl's has also recreated the vibe of New York buskers in the subway, with live performances by local singers including Aisyah Aziz, Glenn Yong and Hashy Yusof. One visitor stands a chance to win a pair of air tickets to New York.

Info: Friday to Sept 11 at Basement 4 Atrium, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

New basics collection from Rawbought

(From left) Daydream Ribbed Fitted Henley Top ($69) and Daydream Ribbed Joggers ($75), Daydream Crew Neck Tee ($55) and Daydream Shorts ($65) for Men. PHOTO: DAYDREAM



Home-grown loungewear label Rawbought has launched its first basics collection, Daydream, to complement its main offering of buttery soft modal pyjamas.

Designed as the foundation of any wardrobe, the collection comprises basic tops and bottoms for men and women in three neutral colourways.

In line with the brand ethos of marrying comfort and style, the pieces are made to take one from the sheets to the streets.

For ladies, these range from the Ribbed Crop Tank Top ($55) to the Fitted Long Dress ($89) in the brand's signature modal fabric.

Select items are available in men's and women's styles - such as the Ribbed Joggers ($75), Crew Neck Tee ($55) and Ribbed Fitted Henley Top ($69). Rawbought carries sizes from XS to 3XL.

Info: Available at Rawbought website

Matte lippies from Dior, KVD Beauty and Mac

Rouge Dior Forever. PHOTO: DIOR BEAUTY



Collecting lipsticks now that you can flaunt your lips more? More lipsticks have arrived to help you dress your pout.

From Dior Beauty comes the new Rouge Dior Forever ($62). The bullet lipstick combines extreme long wear and up to 16 hours of comfort, in an ultra-matt couture case. In 18 shades that range from subtle nudes to saturated reds, it delivers a matt, transfer-proof finish.

For a wallet-friendly option, try Mac's new Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick ($46). This full-coverage formula has the silky, soft-focus finish beloved of the brand's original Powder Kiss line, but is amped up with a more intense colour payoff. In 12 trendy shades, it glides on smoothly, so lips feel cushioned and hydrated.

Mac Cosmetics Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick. PHOTO: MAC COSMETICS



And fans of the KVD Beauty's (formerly called Kat Von D) cult classic liquid lipstick formula will want to try its new reformulation, the Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick ($34).

The next-generation formula is said to be long-lasting, transfer-proof and hyper lightweight. It comes in 21 shades inspired by a garden of "beautiful yet dangerous botanicals" - including the brand's best-selling shade Lolita, now renamed Queen of Poisons.

KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Vegan Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick. PHOTO: KVD BEAUTY



Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and Dior website; Mac stores and counters; Sephora stores, and Sephora website. KVD Beauty is available at Sephora website.

Fuss-free beauty with Meeth

Some of Meeth skincare's bestsellers PHOTO: MEETH



If you have not checked out this luxury Japanese skincare brand, head down to Plaza Singapura and find out why their products are highly desired.

One of the bestselling products is the & Skin Oil, a hydration powerhouse that is suitable for delicate skin. Infused with a relaxing fragrance, this oil can also be used on the hair, body, and nails for a nourishing boost.

Another sought-after product is the Morerich Pack. Each pack contains a carbonated gel that is patented by Kobe University. Made with pear juice ferment filtrate and sodium hyaluronate, the hydration pack soothes the skin and replenish the moisture barrier.

Info: Available at Meeth website and at #01-58, the Atrium @ Plaza Singapura.