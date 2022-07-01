Lululemon's first hiking collection and new store

Lululemon's 33-piece Hike collection for men and women has adaptable gear that is convertible, packable and water-resistant.

Lululemon debuts hiking collection and new store

Fans of the Canadian sportswear giant have two things to look forward to - a new store at Raffles City, which opened on Thursday (June 30), and the brand's first hiking collection.

The 33-piece Hike collection for men and women has adaptable gear that is convertible, packable and water-resistant.

These are not for your average Bukit Timah Hill treks. Practical design details are combined with performance technology such as ventilation systems and abrasion-resistant seams, for maximum functionality.

For instance, cargo bottoms come with multiple zippered pockets and snaps for secure storage, while storage loops hold necessities and keep your hands free.

The Convertible Ripstop Hiking Jacket features zip-off sleeves so you can easily adapt to climate shifts, as well as a stowable hood and built-in shoulder bag that zips onto the jacket.

Many of the pieces also come in fun colour-blocked variations so you can look extra stylish on your next hike. Prices range from $108 for tees and tanks to $378 for a waterproof pullover.

Get your hands on the collection ahead of its global launch on July 5 at the Raffles City store, which will exclusively carry the range for its opening. The 2,800 sq ft store is Lululemon's seventh in Singapore.

To celebrate the opening, the brand has launched a community event.

Until July 3, visitors can redeem a limited-edition Lululemon-themed EZ-link card (while stocks last) at the store. Join the group called lululemon run club: Singapore on fitness app Strava, clock 2.5km of walking or running in the Civic District area, and take selfies at three iconic landmarks to show at the store.

Info: The new store is located at 01-11/12, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road

Est.lab's first facial device

Est.lab's LumiGlow SmartSkin Buddy Vibration. PHOTO: COURTESY OF EST.LAB



Leveraging the ongoing beauty tech boom, home-grown skincare company est.lab, which is owned by beauty group Estetica Beauty, has launched its first facial device.

The LumiGlow SmartSkin Buddy ($298) builds on the success of the brand's best-selling under-eye massager device.

Consider this the lazy person's perfect all-in-one beauty gadget. It combines five different technologies - galvanic ion therapy to help with cleansing and absorption of products, sonic vibration therapy to stimulate blood circulation, red, blue and green LED light therapy, thermotherapy and cryotherapy - with multiple modes to tackle various skin concerns.

For example, Cryo Compress technology on the Boost mode cools the metal applicator to between 12 and 15deg C to help refine pores and calm reactive skin.

Tapping on Estetica Beauty's 40 years of professional salon experience, the device was designed to complement est.lab's range of skincare. It also fits neatly into a compact holder.

Info: Available at their online shop and Estetica Beauty studios

Glossy lipsticks for summer

Juicy, high-shine pouts are in season and you will be spoilt for choice with the slew of new lipstick launches.

The Hourglass Cosmetics Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm ($56) is a three-in-one hybrid product that hydrates like a lip balm, plumps lips, and delivers the high-shine finish of a lip gloss. Available in eight shades, the formula is also infused with a conditioning complex that nourishes lips and leaves a slight cooling feeling.

Meanwhile, Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain ($38) delivers serious budge-proof colour payoff. Available in four vibrant shades, the product goes on glossy and leaves a soft stain that still keeps lips feeling hydrated and smooth.

Chanel's Rouge Allure L'Extrait. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHANEL BEAUTY



And for the luxury lover, Chanel Beauty has an all-new formula called the Rouge Allure L'Extrait ($73). The shiny satin lipstick contains ingredients with light-reflecting properties for a luminous finish. It also comes in a redesigned, slim case that can fit a golden refill cartridge, making it Chanel's first refillable lipstick ($53 for refills).

Info: Hourglass Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty are available at Sephora stores and its online shop; Chanel Beauty is available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and Chanel's e-shop.