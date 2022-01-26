Tiger-themed fashion items from $14 and up you can wear the whole year

Feel good and look great all year round with these new tiger-inspired fashion pieces

Just because it’s Chinese New Year, that doesn’t mean you have to wear cheongsams, qipaos, or other traditional outfits.

Instead, you can dress up in fun and modern Year of the Tiger collections that fashion brands have launched.

The best part? These pieces are wearable all year round. And we’ve found great fashion pieces at all prices so you can snap up a tiger accessory and stay within your budget or splurge a little for timeless tiger pieces that are both comfortable and flattering. From tiger handbags by Gucci to stunning tiger blouses from Mango, this list of tiger-print fashion for 2022 has everything you could want.

Tiger print shirt, $89, from Mango

PHOTO: MANGO

If you are looking for a piece that will make you feel like a girl boss in the urban jungle, this top is perfect. The realistic black tiger print against a warm orange-gold colour is very versatile. It can complement women with darker skin tones while standing out against lighter skin tones.

You’ll love the light and flowing fabric in Singapore’s heat; tuck it into your pants or wear a belt to give yourself a cinched waist.

Buy it here.

Tiger-print midi skirt and trucker jacket, $199 and $349, from CLOT x Levi's

PHOTO: LEVI'S

CLOT X Levi’s high-waist midi skirt with a back silt and their cropped trucker jacket with Chinese button knots elevate denim with designer details. The slightly cropped female version of the trucker jacket comes with Chinese button knots, which is a CLOT signature.

All pieces in the collection also come with specially designed co-branded shank buttons, double-layered patches, and silk back patch adorned with CLOT’s emblematic Silk Royale pattern.

This blue and white collaboration by the two brands is the East meet West style that we didn’t know we needed.

Available exclusively in Levi’s at VivoCity .

Thomas Bear Charm in Tiger Costume, $610, from Burberry

PHOTO: BURBERRY

If you know anything about Burberry, you’ll have heard about Thomas Bear. This year, the Burberry collectable mascot is dressed up in a tiger costume, ready to be displayed on your handbags. The bear bag charm features moveable arms and legs so you can position him however you like.

With hand-painted edges and polished metal hardware, this little furry Burberry bear screams "luxury", and we want in.

Burberry also has a range of tiger-print clothes, ranging from a polo dress, a sweater and cardigan.

Buy it here.

A Tropical Tale handprinted silk scarf, $80, from Binary Style

PHOTO: BINARY STYLE

It doesn’t get more versatile and tropical than this silk scarf. Handprinted by local Singapore designers Binary Style, this design takes you back to early Singapore when pineapples and rubber trees filled the island (and when tigers roamed through the plantations and forests).

The scarf is larger than usual and the edges are sewn by hand. This means you can tie this fabric as a scarf, shirt, skirt, or as a hair accessory. YouTube is full of tutorials showing you new ways to tie a silk scarf if you want to look for new ways to wear this piece.

Buy it here.

Tiger Embroidered Clutch, $35.40, Pomelo

PHOTO: POMELO

This tiger-embroidered clutch bag is equal parts majestic and fun. The bag is decorated with gold trimmings and gives us the image of a tigress sitting on her throne in the middle of an enchanted forest.

This clutch handbag is available in either pink or black so you have options to match your different outfits during this Year of the Tiger.

Buy it here.

Tiger Medium tote bag, $3670, from Gucci

PHOTO: GUCCI

This medium tote bag by Gucci is a stunner. Made of off white leather, it’s decorated with tigers and other animals running freely in the wild.

This Gucci tote bag also comes with a detachable shoulder strap so that you can wear the bag whichever way fits your look for the day. There is also a hook closure so the bag will always maintain its shape when closed.

This product can only be purchased in stores in Singapore. To find out more here.

DKNY Women Tiger Print Sheer Long Sleeve Cropped Top, $77, from Zalora

PHOTO: ZALORA

Translucent and see-through shirts are a fashion trend that’s just getting stronger. This semi-sheet top is especially versatile and flattering because the cropped silhouette and tiger print means you can wear this top with almost everything. Throw it on with jogger pants, jeans or a high-waisted skirt for outfits for any occassion.

Buy it here.

Tiger hooded boxy sweatshirt, $635, from Kenzo

PHOTO: KENZO

This year Kenzo release a cropped tiger sweatshirt that gives off a casual yet classy look. Made of organic cotton, with an eye-catching embroidered tiger on the front, it will give you the confidence you need in order to face life head-on in 2022.

Buy it here.

Precious Tiger Square 70 silk scarf, $545, from Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

This piece is every Louis Vuitton lover’s dream combined into one. This pure silk square scarf is printed all over with four different tiger designs and other iconic Louis Vuitton symbols.

You can choose two colourways – we love this mix of colours such as pink, light blue, and gold. Combined together, the print makes you feel like you are going to a party.

The Vuitton Precious Tiger 70 scarf also comes in a bold red colour for those who prefer something more daring.

Buy it here.