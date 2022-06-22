 South Korea reports first two monkeypox cases; France confirms first woman infected, Latest Health News - The New Paper
Health

South Korea reports first two monkeypox cases; France confirms first woman infected

South Korea reports first two monkeypox cases; France confirms first woman infected
South Korea said diagnostic tests were being conducted on the suspected cases. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 22, 2022 12:18 pm

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - South Korea on Wednesday (June 22) said the first two suspected cases of monkeypox virus have been reported in the country, adding that diagnostic tests were being conducted and health authorities will hold a briefing once the tests were completed.

One of the people with suspected monkeypox, a foreign national who reportedly showed potential symptoms since Sunday, entered the country on Monday and is currently under treatment in an isolation bed at a hospital in the city of Busan, some 300km southeast of the capital Seoul.

The other, a Korean citizen who showed symptoms while entering the country from Germany on Tuesday afternoon, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Centre for treatment.

“Diagnostic tests and epidemiological investigations on the monkeypox are being conducted and the health authority will swiftly hold a briefing to announce measures and response plans once the results are out,” the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.

KDCA, however, did not give further details of the individuals.

Earlier this month, South Korea designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease, according to its four-tier system, with 22 contagious diseases including Covid-19, cholera and chickenpox being included in the same category.

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency refuted the bullying allegations in an official statement.
TV

Nam Joo-hyuk's agency denies school bullying accusations

Related Stories

South Korea's former presidential office turns into concert venue, tourist hot spot

Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea

Got7's BamBam breaks gender norms in skirt and high heels

In Europe, France detected 277 cases of monkeypox, health authorities said on Tuesday, including the first case in the country of a woman contracting the virus.

The case numbers have risen steeply since the last official figure of 183 cases five days earlier. But there have been no deaths in France attributed to monkeypox.

The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

Until recently, the viral disease had generally been confined to Western and Central Africa but is now present in several continents, including a first imported case in Singapore this month.

Among the latest cases recorded in France, "a first female case has been confirmed, the mode of transmission of which is currently being investigated, and all the others are men", the French national public health agency said in a statement.

So far, the recent outbreak of monkeypox, which is currently affecting some 40 countries, has mainly affected men who have engaged in gay sex.

More On This Topic
S'pore confirms imported monkeypox case; 13 close contacts identified
'Very ignorant rumour': Misinformation abounds about monkeypox
 

The World Health Organisation is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to determine whether to classify the global monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

The virus usually clears up after two or three weeks.

Most of the cases identified in France have been found in Paris and its suburbs, though smaller outbreaks have been seen in several regions throughout the country, including Normandy in the north and the Cote d'Azur in the south.

The first monkeypox case in France was discovered on May 20, the same day the virus was detected in neighbouring Germany.

More On This Topic
Britain backs offering monkeypox vaccine to at-risk men
As monkeypox spreads, a campaign to warn the public gains urgency in the US

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South KoreaFranceMONKEYPOXWHO