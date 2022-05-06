15 lauded at first Hawker Awards at World Gourmet Summit 2022

Ms Lee Kai Lin and Mr Justin Lim of Seng Kee Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle in Redhill.

Mr Tan Chee Meng (left) and his father Tan Ah Chong at Malaysian HupKee Fishball in Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Lee Syafiq Bin Muhammad Ridzuan Lee (right) with his staff at Ashes Burnnit at Beach Road.

Siblings Natalie and Lex Lee with their mother June Ng at Ah Five Hainanese Chicken Rice.

Fifteen hawkers were honoured at the first Hawker Awards edition presented on May 6 at the InterContinental Singapore, in conjunction with this year's World Gourmet Summit (WGS).

Three picked up the Young Hawker Award, which lauds those who are 35 years old or younger with the potential to raise the standards of hawker food.

They are from Ah Five Hainanese Chicken Rice in Ang Mo Kio; Ah Tan Wings at Yishun Park Hawker Centre; and YouFu Fried Hokkien Prawn Noodle at Golden Mile Food Centre.

Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice in Tiong Bahru and nasi padang eatery Warong Nasi Pariaman in North Bridge Road, meanwhile, were the famous establishments which went straight into the Hall Of Fame. The award recognises those who have significantly contributed to the growth of hawker culture for at least 30 years.

Among the 10 recipients for the Most Outstanding Hawker Award 2022 were burger brand Ashes Burnnit at Bukit Merah and Er Jie Curry Puff in Beach Road; as well as Malaysian HupKee Fishball Noodle and Rahim Muslim Food - both in Ang Mo Kio.

Other awardees included appam and thosai specialist Heavens in Ghim Moh; Hai Kee Teochew Cha Kuay Teow in Telok Blangah; Haron Satay & Chicken Wing in East Coast; and oyster omelette stall Lim's Fried Oyster in Jalan Besar.

Rounding off the list of 10 were Seng Kee Mushroom Minced Meat Noodle in Serangoon and Fu Ming Cooked Food in Redhill - known for its fried carrot cake.

The list was put together by a six-member judging panel that includes food blogger Leslie Tay of ieatishoootipost and television personality Chef Bob.

The Hawker Awards come under the WGS' World Gourmet Awards, which celebrates food and beverage and hospitality professionals.

On May 9, the World Gourmet Awards - an annual affair since 2001 - will be given out at One Farrer Hotel.

The winners, who were announced via Facebook on April 26 to 28, included Chef of the Year recipients Petrina Loh of Morsels restaurant in Dempsey and Ryan Nile Choo of seafood restaurant Marcy's in Duxton.

In 2020's edition, chef Choo was named Junior Chef of the Year.

Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Mr Wee Teng Wen of hospitality company The Lo & Behold Group and Ms Wee Wei Ling of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

New awards introduced this year include Flexitarian Restaurant of the Year, given to French restaurant La Dame de Pic at Raffles Singapore; and Flexitarian Chef of the Year, won by Sentosa Golf Club's chef Kong Kok Kiang.

The WGS - organised by Peter Knipp Holdings and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board - is into its 26th edition.

The culinary festival's line-up of dining events, masterclasses and exclusive menus will continue to run across various restaurants and venues for the rest of this year.

For more information, go to this website and here.