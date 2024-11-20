Boat Quay eateries fined, suspended for hygiene lapses

Boat Quay eateries Shandong Restaurant and Beijing Roast Duck House have been ordered to close for two weeks.

Boat Quay eateries Shandong Restaurant and Beijing Roast Duck House have been ordered to close for two weeks, due to hygiene lapses and failing to register their employees.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on its website on Nov 19 that both eateries would be suspended from Nov 19 to Dec 2. They each accumulated 12 demerit points within 12 months – six for failing to keep their premises free of infestation, and another six for failing to register an assistant.

The eateries, which occupy adjacent units, were each fined $800 for their offences.

An eatery that racks up 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have its licence cancelled or suspended for either two or four weeks, said SFA.

Additionally, workers in eateries that have been suspended will have to re-attend and pass a food safety course before they can resume work.

The SFA encourages members of the public to report poor food safety practices in food establishments at sfa.gov.sg/feedback or via its hotline on 6805-2871.