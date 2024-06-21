Beat the heat with refreshing new snacks and drinks

If you love Sesame Street, check out Luckin Coffee's latest collaboration.

Try OATSIDE's newest flavours from its coffee line.

Enjoy the perfect comination of sweet and savoury with Old Chang Kee's fried mantou with Milky Mayo Sauce.

Beat the heat with Cocomax's guilt-free coconut shake in a bottle.

Fancy your pizza with no carbs? The CHIZZA is back at KFC.

Craving something fresh and delicious this weekend?

We've rounded up some exciting food and beverage launches to tantalise your taste buds.

From tasty snacks to refreshing beverages, we've got you covered!

1. KFC'S CHIZZA MAKES A COMEBACK

Remember when KFC launched the Chizza in 2017? It's back in Singapore for a limited time only!

Boasting 100 per cent chicken and no crust, the Chizza offers the satisfaction of pizza without carbs.

Both Chizza flavours feature a crispy juicy chicken fillet layered with pizza-inspired toppings like mozarella, cheddar cheese, chicken ham, mushroom and KFC's signature cheese sauce. The Chizza Tomato comes drizzled with a tomato basil sauce while the Chizza Alfredo features the white sauce for a creamy finish.

Available from June 19 to July 16, enjoy them ala carte at $7.95 or get the Individual Meal, Box and Buddy Meals from $9.95.

The KFC Chizza is available for dine-in and takeaway at all KFC outlets except KFC Sentosa and Singapore Zoo. You can also order it via GrabFood, FoodPanda, Deliveroo and KFC Delivery.

Website: kfc.com.sg

Instagram: @kfc_sg

2. SINGAPORE'S FIRST READY-TO-DRINK COCONUT SHAKE

Beat the heat with Cocomax's guilt-free coconut shake in a bottle. PHOTO: COCOMAX

If there is one thing we Singaporeans love, it's coconut shakes. They're delicious and a refreshing treat in this unbearable heat.

Enjoy a coconut indulgence with no added sugar, cholesterol, colouring or flavouring with Singapore's first ready-to-drink Coconut Shake from Thailand coconut water brand Cocomax. Its beverages are lactose- and gluten-free.

Now, you can avoid the snaking queues and get a coconut shake from all major supermarkets and selected convenience stores and petrol stations, including Cheers, SPC, Caltex and Sinopec. The beverage is also available on e-commerce channels like Redmart, Pandamart, Shopee Supermarket and Amazon.

Instagram: @cocomaxsg

3. OLD CHANG KEE's FRIED MANTOU WITH mayo sauce

Enjoy the perfect comination of sweet and savoury with Old Chang Kee's fried mantou with Milky Mayo Sauce. PHOTO: OLD CHANG KEE

Snack lovers can look forward to a new combo at Old Chang Kee.

The local snack chain is coupling the traditional fried bun with a crispy outer layer and soft, fluffy interior with its all-new, sweet Milky Mayo Sauce.

The sauce blends sweet, condensed milk and mayonnaise for a unique sweet and savoury flavour.

Each stick of three pieces of fried mantou drizzled with milky mayo sauce costs $2 and is available at all Old Chang Kee outlets, while stocks last.

Website: oldchangkee.com

Instagram: @oldchangkeesingapore

4. YAKINIKU LIKE COMES TO PASIR RIS AND TAMPINES

Enjoy special promotions in celebration of Yakiniku LIKE's latest outlets. PHOTO: YAKINIKU LIKE

Eastsiders, rejoice! Yakiniku Like is opening outlets at Pasir Ris Mall and Tampines One.

Known for no-nonsense pricing and quick service, the eatery offers beef platters such as Karubi (Beef Short Plate) and Harami (Beef Skirt Steak). If you want to splurge a little, don't miss out on the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Supreme Karubi, Nakaochi and Bulgogi.

There are also non-beef options, including pork belly, tontoro (pork jowl) and chicken thigh meat.

Prices start from $9.90 per set which includes rice, soup and a choice of kimchi or salad.

Ala carte meat platters are priced from $5.50 per 100g.

In honour of the grand opening of Yakiniku Like at Pasir Ris Mall, grab the Karubi Set (100g) at only $2.90. The promotion is for one day only on July 1 and is available for the first 100 sets at the Pasir Ris outlet.

Throughout the opening week (June 24 to 28), get the Karubi Plate (50g) for just 10 cents with any set meal across all Yakiniku Like stores. The promotion is available for the first 100 sets of the day at each store.

Stay tuned to Yakiniku LIKE's social media for news on the upcoming Tampines One outlet.

Facebook: yakinikulikesg

Instagram: @yakinikulikesg

5. OATSIDE LAUNCHES NEW COFFEE FLAVOURS

Try OATSIDE's newest flavours from its coffee line. PHOTO: OATSIDE

Singapore's oat milk brand Oatside has expanded its coffee line with two new flavours: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha.

Both flavours are made with less sugar, no added gums or emulsifiers, and are 100 per cent plant-based and lactose-free, with no saturated fats.

They are also within the Nutrigrade B guidelines.

Grab yours at major retailers, including NTUC FairPrice, Don Don Donki and Shopee from June 21 at $1.80 each.

There will be a public sampling event at Plaza Singapura's open plaza this weekend (June 21 to 23) from 11am to 9pm.

Website: shop.oatside.com/

6. LUCKIN COFFEE COLLABORATES WITH SESAME STREET

If you love Sesame Street, check out Luckin Coffee's latest collaboration. PHOTO: LUCKIN COFFEE

Nothing beats an iced coffee on a hot day and Luckin Coffee is looking to inject a dose of fun this summer with a Sesame Street collaboration.

From June 14 to Sept 30, customers will enjoy specially designed cups, cup sleeves and paper bags adorned with beloved Sesame Street characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Website: luckincoffee.com