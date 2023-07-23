 Burger King Thailand launches burger with as many as 100 patties, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Burger King Thailand launches burger with as many as 100 patties

Burger King Thailand launches burger with as many as 100 patties
The burgers are going for 339 baht (S$13.10) each, and customers can add additional patties for 100 baht each.PHOTOS: BURGER KING THAILAND/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Jul 23, 2023 12:13 am

Calling all carnivores.

Burger King Thailand has announced the launch of a new item on its menu: The Real Meat Burger.

Going for 339 baht (S$13.10) each, customers can chow down on the burger that comprises three beef or pork patties – and nothing else – in between two buns.

Meat lovers can choose to add more patties at 100 baht each, the fast-food chain said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post included the prices and photos of the burger with increasing numbers of patties: 439 baht for a four-patty burger, 539 baht for five patties, 1,039 baht for 10, and 10,039 baht for 100.

A Thai blogger took the ambitious step of ordering a burger with 100 patties.

A BBC probe found McDonald's workers as young as 17 claiming they were being groped and harassed almost routinely.
World

Groping, managers on cocaine: McDonald’s staff speak out

Related Stories

Burger King Thailand launches cheeseburger with 20 layers of cheese

Students taken aback when stranger asks for free 'upsized meal' at McDonalds

Staff, diners offer meals to man often seen lurking, rummaging through trash at Northpoint City

Photos of the towering burger posted on his Facebook page, Believe Me, I Already Ate, showed him standing while balancing the stack of patties, with another pair of hands aiding him.

BurgerKing เนื้อ100ชิ้น #เชื่อกูกูแดกมาแล้ว

Posted by เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Despite a valiant effort, the blogger was unable to finish the entire burger, and later posted on Facebook that he used the leftover patties to make a basil stir-fry.

This meaty launch by Burger King Thailand comes on the heels of the fast-food chain’s latest unhinged creation earlier in July – a burger with 20 slices of American cheese.

For 109 baht, the burger, which was available until July 13, had no other topping, sauce or ingredient – just cheese slapped between two burger buns.

“I think they forgot the meat,” said Thailand-based travel blogger Richard Barrow in a tweet.

“I love cheese, but I struggled eating even half of this burger.”

 

เอาแบบนี้ใช่มั้ยยยย Have It Your Way ของคนรักเนื้อ 🥩The Real Meat Burger🥩 เบอร์เกอร์ของสายเนื้อ(วัว😏) เฟรมกริลล์...

Posted by Burger King Thailand on Monday, July 17, 2023
 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FAST FOODthailandTHAI FOOD