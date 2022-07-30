Celebrate Singapore's 57th with these yummy eats!

(From left) Mr Marvas Ng, executive chef of Path, Masterchef Singapore Season 2’s Vasunthara Ramasamy and celebrity chef Damian D’Silva.

It’s that time of the year when everything red, white and local make an appearance, received with appreciation and enthusiasm.

People are generally sentimental too, so it is also the time for old flavours or dishes to return.

Here are some menu favourites for National Day 2022.

MasterChef Season 2 remains my favourite season, and one of my favourite contestants was Vasunthara Ramasamy (or Vasun, as she was known in the show).

She is now collaborating with MasterChef Singapore judge Damian D’Silva to produce a one-day only National Day set lunch on Aug 13 at Rempapa (#01-01/02/03, Park Place Residences at PLQ).

They will serve a heritage South Indian set lunch ($68 per pax, minimum four diners), with a sharing spread of thosai, chutneys, and sides.

Rempapa will also run a communal style Chinese dinner ($168 a person, minimum four diners) on Aug 6, with Path’s executive chef Marvas Ng.

This menu consists of two dishes from Rempapa, two from Chef Marvas, and two collaborated dishes, in addition to two snacks and two desserts.

You can visit https://bit.ly/3NIuPq1 for reservations. Or call 9459-1603.

The Line’s Love for Local Buffet Feast. Copyight: Shangri-La Singapore. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Nothing says National Day like a buffet spread of local hawker dishes.

In August, at The Line, Shangri-La Singapore, you’ll find hawkers such as Kway Guan Huat Joo Chiat Popiah, Habib's Rojak, Tiong Bahru Tau Suan and Geylang Lor 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee on the buffet line, alongside its signature line-up of international dishes from the 16 live theatre kitchens featuring seafood, sashimi, Japanese, Middle Eastern, Asian, live noodles, roasts and dessert.

Prices start from $68 for lunch and $88 for dinner.

For reservations, call 6213-4398 or e-mail dining.sls@shangri-la.com.

English Afternoon Tea Buffet with National Day Delights. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

From Aug 6 to National Day, you can indulge in something many Singaporeans love - a buffet.

Goodwood Park Hotel’s English Afternoon Tea Buffet with National Day Delights ($78) will be served at L’Espresso in three seatings (11am to 1pm, 1.30 to 3.30pm, 4pm to 6pm) and it comes with coffee or tea.

Every fourth paying diner gets 57 per cent off and also a glass of Singapore Sling. But terms and conditions apply, so please check when you make your reservation.

The spread includes open-faced sandwiches, smoked salmon and seafood on ice, a carving (roasted chicken, baked salmon Wellington, and roasted beef tenderloin on a daily rotation), and Singapore dishes such as Nyonya laksa and lobster popiah.

You can make your reservations via https://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining.

Laksa Delight Burger! PHOTO: MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

McDonald’s has launched the Singapore-inspired burger – Laksa Delight Burger (from $7.40).

You can choose between a prawn and a chicken version.

The prawn features a crispy prawn patty topped with laksa sauce, a round egg and fresh purple cabbage slaw. The chicken version is chicken patty with laksa sauce, crisp cabbage slaw and a round egg.

Also exciting is the Teh C Frappe (from $4.50), a refreshing take on a classic drink with the addition of chocolate powder and freshly whipped cream.

Salted Egg Chicken Wrap. PHOTO: TEXAS CHICKEN SINGAPORE

The popular Salted Egg Chicken has returned to Texas Chicken. This time, it will be available till Sept 7.

The twist this year comes in the form of the Salted Egg Wrap (from $8.80), made with two mouth-watering pieces of crispy spicy chicken tenders, diced ripe tomatoes, diced red onions, lettuce and cheese, dressed with salted egg crumbs and salted egg paste, all wrapped in a toasted tortilla.

For better value, the Salted Egg Wrap Combo (a Salted Egg Wrap, small mashed potato and a regular Sjora mango peach) starts from $11.80.

Ayam Masak Merah. PHOTO: BREADTALK GROUP

Toastbox celebrates National Day with a red and white dish - Ayam Masak Merah with Rice ($9)

Ayam Masak Merah, or ‘red-cooked chicken’, has deep-fried chicken drumsticks cooked in a sauce comprising shrimp sambal paste, rich curry paste, tomato puree as well as yellow onions.

It is served with white rice, topped with house-made Achar and a sunny-side up.

You can pair it with a red and white drink too. Berry Perfect ($3.20) is a combination of strawberry and full cream milk.

Available till end August at most outlets, except Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Singapore Press Holdings.

Otah Aglio. PHOTO: PASTAMANIA

This National Day, Singapore’s homegrown Italian chain, PastaMania, pays tribute to Singapore’s 57th with two new creations – Otah Aglio ($13.80) and Nasi Lemak Pizza (from $13.80).

Till Sept 11, these dishes are available for both a la carte and set meal orders for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

The Otah Aglio is rather good, with al dente pasta of your choice sauteed with minced garlic, fried baby shrimp, crispy prawn chilli, fish otah and parsley.

If you’re feeding the family, the Family Feast set ($48.80, for four) comes with the Otah Aglio plus one more pasta), a 10-inch Nasi Lemak Pizza, and a choice of four beverages.

To place an online order, visit www.pastamania.com.sg/delivery.

Chicken Satay Pita Pocket. PHOTO: PITA TREE

Speaking of wraps, Pita Tree Mediterranean Grilled Kebabs brings back its popular chicken satay dishes, available in August.

One of the dishes is the chicken satay pita pocket (from $15). Other variations are chicken satay in salad, wrap or a rice bowl.

Pita Tree is located Marina One East Tower and Forum The Shopping Mall.

For delivery,visit https://www.sgdelivery.online/order/sg-delivery-online/pita-tree-mediter....