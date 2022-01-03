Celebrities share their first meal of 2022 on Instagram

Close to 140 readers of The Straits Times shared their first meal of the year on Instagram under the hashtag #firstmeal2022. They included about 30 celebrities and newsmakers such as actress Fann Wong and national rower and Olympian Joan Poh.

Actress Fann posted a photo of herself tucking happily into a meal at a restaurant with the comment: "Start your New Year with something fabulous. What's your 1st meal in 2022?"

Singer Joanna Dong, who will be holding a concert on Jan 21 and 22, had coffee brewed by a friend to go with samosas "with pasta, matar paneer, butter chicken stuffings" from House Of Samosas.

National basketball player Delvin Goh and his wife, former taekwondo exponent Chelsea Sim, had a Western breakfast of waffles, bacon and eggs, while their two cats joined in with their own nosh. And national modern pentathlete Shermaine Tung was seen holding two poke bowls for a healthy brunch but confessed she would be getting bubble tea after that.

(From left) National basketball player Delvin Goh and his wife, former taekwondo exponent Chelsea Sim; and national modern pentathlete Shermaine Tung. PHOTO: DELVINGOH,SHHERMY/INSTAGRAM

Professional mixed-martial arts fighter Amir Khan showed off a breakfast of eggs, salad and bread that was baked by his mother, whom he called a fantastic baker.

Amir Khan with a breakfast of eggs, salad and bread that was baked by his mother. PHOTO: AMIRKHANMMA / INSTAGRAM

Rower Poh, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics in July and is a nominee for ST Singaporean of the Year, was more camera-shy. She posted a photo of soft-boiled eggs and a hot drink, with a positive message: "2022 is full of uncertainties much like 2021 was. But with the same values I pushed through the past year with, I'll do the same to 2022; wiser, grown and deeply loved."

Restaurateur Loh Lik Peng held up a luscious duck confit sandwich at So France @ Claymore. He was with his children and wife, who had poached egg on crushed avocado toasted sourdough - a choice that reminded him of Australia. He commented: "No travels to France or Australia planned yet but this is a good start to 2022 I reckon, whetting the appetite for travel again."

Restaurateur Loh Lik Peng with a luscious duck confit sandwich at So France @ Claymore. PHOTO: LOHLIKPENG/INSTAGRAM

Some, like model Ase Wang, were in a less celebratory mood. She posted a photo of herself in a mask sitting up in bed with a pizza. She said: "Unfortunately this year it was a very quiet NYE in isolation, as our good friend Covid made its rounds once again."

Model Ase Wang in bed with a pizza. PHOTO: ASEWONG/INSTAGRAM

