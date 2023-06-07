To daddy, with love: let's munch!

June 18 is Father’s Day, and it is time to celebrate the main man in your life.

Here are some options.

Tea with Dad

An afternoon tea is a great way for the entire family to spend quality time with dad.

Goodwood Park Hotel’s L’Espresso is offering the Father’s Day English Afternoon Tea buffet ($68) on June 17 and 18.

There will be a spread of savoury dishes and a dessert, from petite sandwiches, croissants, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, to local favourites the likes of mee siam and chicken skewers with peanut sauce.

Families with big appetites will like dishes such as traditional beef & guinness Stew served with freshly-baked mini baguettes; and beef wellington with foie gras, mushroom duxelle & red wine jus.

And for dads with a sweet tooth, the selection of desserts include pistachio ppera cake, buttery mocha financier, and caramel walnut brownie.

For reservations, visit www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/dining/l-espresso or call 6730-1743.

Sweet for Dad

Daddy Cake. PHOTO: CHATERAISE SINGAPORE

Chateraise has the cutest Father’s Day cake called Daddy cake ($6.90).

The chocolate sponge cake, topped with rich coffee syrup, chocolate chips, and chocolate cream, looks cute but expect deep flavours.

The cake is available from June 9 to June 18.

It is imported directly from Japan and sold within the same day in stores.

Crown Thy Dad cake. PHOTO: PARADOX SINGAPORE MERCHANT COURT AT CLARKE QUAY

Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay has introduced the Crown Thy Dad cake ($48) for Father’s Day.

The cake features notes of hazelnut mixed with 64 per cent chocolate and tangy apricot jam, and is available from June 1 to June 30.

To order this, you can send an e-mail to dining@paradoxsingapore.com or call 6239-1847.

Meat for Dad

Shio koji boneless beef ribs. PHOTO: BEDROCK ORIGIN

From June 11 to June 19, Bedrock Origin (#01-02, Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel) is offering a three-course set lunch special ($98 per person, inclusive of one glass of wine).

You get a choice of shio koji boneless beef ribs or pan-fried monkfish cheek as the main course.

The beef ribs are marinated in shio koji to tenderise the meat and intensify its flavours, then slow-braised in red wine till tender.

The monkfish dish combines monkfish cheek and lobster, both enriched with a tomato crustacean sauce.

For more information, visit www.bedrock.com.sg. For reservations, call 6818-3333.

Dirty Rossini Burger. PHOTO: MEADESMOORE

If Dad is a burger guy, head to Meadesmoore (21A Boon Tat Street) for the Dirty Rossini Burger ($48), available from June 12 to June 18.

The burger is inspired by the classic beef rossini, and Meadesmoore’s version features a 150g Australian wagyu beef patty (mix of minced underblade and chuck), slathered in a layer of truffle cheese fondue and topped with sweet balsamic caramelised onions and fresh spinach.

The finishing touch is a slice of perfectly pan-seared foie gras.

To go with the burger, Meadesmoore has included a complimentary glass of your choice of wine.

You can make your reservations via https://meadesmoore.com.

Striploin with stir-fried spaghetti. PHOTO: JUMBO GROUP OF RESTAURANTS

Tsui Wah celebrates Father’s Day with a special Sizzling Plate series, available in the month of June at all outlets.

This is a set comprising a sizzling main, thick toast, a choice of cream soup or Borscht soup and a choice of beverage.

The striploin with stir-fried spaghetti set ($22.80) should be a popular choice. Other sets are mixed grill with red wine gravy ($26.80), grilled king prawn and chicken steak with red wine gravy ($26.80), lamb chop with red wine gravy ($32.80), and grilled lyon-style pork chop with onion gravy ($21.80).

dad's Traditional

Steamed ling fish and baby Chinese cabbage in sweet milky broth. PHOTO: DIAN XIAO ER

For fathers who like Chinese food, Dian Xiao Er has a series of set menus for Father's Day.

Prices start from $33 a person.

There will be some new dishes in the sets too, such as sauteed scallops and celtuce with black truffle, crispy pork slices with assorted mushrooms, tropical coconut deshelled prawns, and steamed ling fish and baby Chinese cabbage in sweet milky broth.

The signatures are available in the sets too, so look out for dishes such as signature herbal roast duck, wheatgrass tofu with seafood, and fish maw thick soup with seafood.

The sets are available till June 18.

For a list of the locations of the outlets, visit https://www.dianxiaoer.com.sg.

Double-boiled mini Buddha Jumps Over The Wall. PHOTO: YAN

For Father’s Day, Yan (05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Tel: 6384-5585) has specially prepared two menus of Cantonese dishes, available till June 18.

Choose between the six-course Signature Set Menu ($158.80 a person, minimum two diners) or the eight-course Celebratory Set Menu ($128.80 a person, minimum four diners).

The Signature Set Menu features the double-boiled mini Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, that comes with ingredients such as abalone, sea cucumber, pig’s tendons, and ginseng. The soup is said to aid in bone and joint rejuvenation, and in muscle repair, while improving metabolism and energy.

The Celebratory Set Menu offers a popular signature dish: roasted Peking duck served with Chinese pancake, cucumber and spring onions.

To find out more about the restaurant, visit https://www.yan.com.sg.