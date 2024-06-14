5 ways you can celebrate your dad this weekend

Singtel's short film will tug at your heartstrings.

Pamper your dad at The Fullerton Hotels Singapore.

Father's Day on June 16 is for celebrating the amazing dads in our lives.

They are the ones who offer endless support and come up with cheesy jokes and the occasional terrible pun.

Whether your dad is a foodie, scent-lover or fashionista, there is a perfect way to show him you care.

We've compiled a list of ideas to make this Father's Day an unforgettable one.

1. Father's Day delights at Fullerton

Treat your old man like a king with the specials at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and Fullerton Bay Hotel this weekend.

All fathers dining at Town Restaurant (from $168 per adult, $84 per child) and La Brasserie's Sunday Brunches (from $158 per adult, $95 per child) are invited to a Cognas Masterclass session, held in collaboration with Moët Hennessy.

For those who prefer a Chinese feast, Jade restaurant presents a Father's Day set dinner ($168 per person) with five individually plated courses, including double-boiled seafood broth and sauteed Western Australian lobster with white peppercorn.

The Fullerton Cake Boutique is also selling a Father's Day Cake ($85) featuring a crunchy chocolate and macadamia nut base, velvety Araguani 72 per cent chocolate mousse filling, and crisp hazelnut praline feuilletine. Available until June 21 for takeaway or delivery via shop.fullertonhotels.com/product/fathers-day/fathers-day-cake, with a minimum two-day advance order.

Pamper your dad with a well-deserved spa indulgence a The Fullerton Spa with an exclusive 90-minute Rejunvenating Treatment ($298), comprising a 60-minute body massage and 30-minute facial.

Website: fullertonhotels.com/fullerton-hotel-singapore/offers

2. sweet and savoury treats from Kamome Bakery

Kamome Bakery introduces sweet treats for Father's Day. PHOTO: KAMOME BAKERY

Japanese store Kamome Bakery is renowned for its savoury, quality bread.

For Father's Day, it has creations to please those with a sweet tooth.

Try the Mocha Croissant ($4.80) or Coffee Walnut Banka ($4/half, $8/wole) to enjoy with your hot cup of joe.

For those who want to try something savoury, order the Bacon & Cheese French ($6/quarter, $12/half, $24/whole) or the Ham & Cheese Danish ($5.60).

For the month of June, enjoy a 1-for-1 coffee when you spend $10 on bread or sandwiches in-store, available on weekdays only at its Bukit Timah and Paragon Orchard outlets.

Instagram: @kamomebakerysimplydaily

3. Honour your heroes with Marks & Spencer

Match-up in style with Marks & Spencer. PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER

Marks & Spencer is celebrating the heroes in our lives with a curated selection of gifts.

This includes adorable yet chic matching adult and kids linen pieces from the store's Mini Me collection.

Also on offer are cosy pyjama sets and charming mugs.

To sweeten the deal, enjoy up to 50 per cent off products during the end-of-season sale from June 13 to 26. Blue Rewards members can get an additional 5 per cent off when buying three or more reduced-priced items.

Website: marksandspencer.com/sg

4. Celebratory scents for dad

Treat your dad to a limited-edition Kenzo Homme Father's Day Gift Set. PHOTO: KENZO PARFUMS

If you want to help your dad up his scent game, Kenzo Pafums has a Kenzo Homme Father's Day Gift Set (from $160).

Evoking the contrast of a salty sea breeze and sun-warmed skin, Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette Intense exudes the freshness of pink peppercorn and sea breeze, accented with the warmth of fig wood and sandalwood.

The limited-edition set includes a 110ml Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette Intense, 10ml reusable travel spray and a 75ml shower gel, all presented in eco-friendly packaging made from FSC-certified sources and vibrant bio-based ink.

The full range of Kenzo Homme is now available and can be purchased in Sephora, Metro Paragon, Takashimaya and BHG.

5. Singtel releases short film for Father's Day

In honour of how Father's Day also celebrates family bonds that transcend biological ties, Singtel has released a short film titled First Father's Day.

The 1min 25sec clip shines a light on fatherly figures who play a vital role in nurturing and enriching families.

Featuring couple Raju and Bee Geok from Singtel's campaign film Hello Possibilities, the short film introduces Bee Geok's daughter Vanessa, who has always kept Raju at a distance but has finally accepted him as a paternal figure who has showered her family with unconditional love and support over the years.

The heartfelt video will bring a tear to your eye and make you appreciate families of all kinds.

Happy Father's Day!