Pair argue over banh mi; clash resumes 3 days later

The police were called to defuse the argument.

A woman on Dec 3 went to the coffee shop at 5 Upper Boon Keng Road to buy banh mi.

Banh mi is Vietnamese baguette usually sold with meat filling like a sub.

Although there were still ingredients left at the stall, the male vendor refused to sell any to the woman.

Stall owner Hannah told Shin Min Daily News: "A customer came to buy sardine banh mi but someone else had already pre-ordered 10, so we couldn't sell it to her."

But it was misunderstood by the woman.

Her son, 30-year-old Wang, said: "My mother wanted to buy but she was rejected even though there was clearly leftovers at the stall. The seller's attitude was very bad, saying they were sold out, which made my mother very angry."

The woman recorded the heated exchange between her son and the banh mi seller, which apparently showed the man chasing Mr Wang away.

The police was called to help de-escalate the argument.

Three days later, the woman returned to the coffee shop with other family members.

She showed the video clip to her brother, who got riled up after watching and decided to confront the male banh mi seller.

The argument escalated and the police was called again.

In a second video clip recording, Mr Wang's uncle is seen arguing with the vendor, who is heard speaking in Hokkien.

Let's hope there is no Episode 3 to this argument.