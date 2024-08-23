Eateries for all occasions – from dates to rowdy outings

Our list this week has eateries offering different types of food in varying settings.

Be it an intimate date at a cafe or a rowdy gathering of friends over beer and shellfish, there's at least one that would make a great dining spot.

1. Xia Mi Hao Liao

Tucked in the hustle and bustle of Little India is a new restaurant offering what can be considered China's national dish: crawfish.

The Hubei seafood restautant at 20 Upper Weld Road (5pm to 1am on weekdays and 11.30am to 1am on weekends) has two levels that includes a private dining room where you can raise all the ruckus you want with your friends.

Order cold beer and get messy over steamed crawfish ($48 for small, $90 for large), Signature 10 Spiced Combo ($125) or Bi Feng Tang Combo ($125).

Promotion alert: Enjoy salt-and-pepper or spicy crawfish tail at half-price for a minimum order of a large portion of live crawfish.

2. plume @ pan pacific singapore

From 5pm to 8pm every day, it is Plume Hour at Pan Pacific Singapore's Plume, where you can get a drink at just $12++.

Choose from an array of enticing options, including spirits, wines and beers.

Award-winning mixologist Jun Han, certified sommelier Matthew Chan and bar manager Han Jun bring a wealth of knowledge and creativity to the bar, ensuring an unforgettable experience for every guest.

To complement your drink of choice, Pan Pacific Singapore’s Culinary Team has crafted an assortment of canapés.

3. lucine by luna

Indulge in sweet treats at Lucine, along with an exclusive hot savoury menu that features delicious toasted sandwiches, salads and light bites.

With offerings such as the Grilled Cheese ($12.90), Tofu Katsu ($10.90) and Hamburg Steak ($13.90), Lucine by Luna at 111 Somerset promises a delightful dining experience in a sunlit, artistically designed space.

The café’s unique coffee options include Tiramisu and Peanut Butter lattes.

With its floor-to-ceiling windows, Lucine is a dreamy spot ideal for that afternoon date.

4. Alice Boulangerie

Breakfast, lunch, tea or dinner – Alice Boulangerie is another nice spot for a date with its whimsical interior.

Other than its handcrafted pastries, there is a curated dinner menu that blends Asian influences in traditional European dishes.

The eatery at Icon Village still carries its beloved classics such as Tiger Prawn Capellini ($29) and Wagyu Beef Cheek Risotto ($37).

Promotion alert: Until Sept 4, diners who order a sharing platter between 6pm and 9pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday will get their next main dish at half-price.

5. sugarhall by jigger & pony

The rum-focused cocktail bar and restaurant unveils its latest drinks menu.

Cocktail Getaway features over 18 signature cocktails, punch bowls and rum flights, inviting guests to treat themselves to a series of mini-adventures from Sugarhall’s perch in the heart of the Central Business District.

All signature cocktails are priced at $26 and non-alcoholic options are available at $18. Happy Hour at Sugarhall runs from 5.30pm to 8pm daily with cocktails at $16 each.

A hearty new food menu offers guests anything from pre-dinner snacks to supper with playful interpretations of tropical flavour icons, such as Oyster Mushroom Tempura ($16) and Pu Pu Party Platter ($38).