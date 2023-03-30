Famous Korean fried chicken chain BHC to open on April 26

A famous South Korean fried chicken chain, BHC Chicken, will debut in Singapore on April 26.

The 108-seater restaurant will be located at level two of Marina Square.

BHC, which stands for “Better & Healthier Choice”, has more than 1,900 outlets in four countries.

The chain is famous for its “bburinkle” chicken, with its cheesy, onion and garlic coating, and cheese balls, among other things.

It also plans to develop new fried chicken options that cater to the palettes of local customers and offer them at the branch.

Fans can look forward to two opening offers to celebrate the opening of BHC’s first outlet in Singapore.

From April 26 to May 7, there are plans to offer free cheese balls – either the original or the bburing flavour – with any purchase of an item on the chicken menu, limited to two redemptions per bill.

From April 28 to May 1, the restaurant will be giving diners a chance to play a Spin The Wheel game and win exciting prizes. These include exclusive BHC merchandise, free sides such as cheese balls, cheese sticks, fries or sotteok (combination of sausage and rice cake) on their next purchase and BHC return vouchers, among others.

A social media giveaway – BHC Eat For Free vouchers worth $100 each – was also launched on Instagram. The contest ends at 11.59pm on April 2. Two lucky winners will be selected.

Ms Tan Kai Qi, 28, and her husband Ang Chong Wei, 29, said they are huge fans of the fried chicken chain, which they first patronised when they were travelling in South Korea.

The duo’s favourite?

“We like both the retro and the bburinkle chicken flavours,” said Ms Tan, who noted that they would recommend BHC to their friends as the go-to fried chicken chain in South Korea.

Cheese balls by BHC Chicken. PHOTO: BHC CHICKEN

Mr Ang added: “I ate it almost every day for two weeks straight the previous time I went without my wife. That was how much I liked it.”

Beer will also be served at the establishment. The chain hopes to open a second outlet by the third quarter of 2023.