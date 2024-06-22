Ingleside's modern European cuisine sizzles with innovation

Smoked Chocolate Brownie pairs Belgian chocolate with a slice of grilled pineapple and coconut foam.

Ingleside even has an on-site fermentation space, a testament to their commitment to fresh, innovative flavours.

Aside from a custom-built wood-fire grill, Ingleside also has their own dry-ageing chambers.

Ingleside is not your typical European restaurant.

The husband-and-wife team – head chef Louis Chan and head fermentation specialist Jana Jusman – are rewriting the rules, transforming simple ingredients into extraordinary culinary experiences.

Forget mass-produced convenience, Ingleside is built on a foundation of fresh, innovative flavours, evident in their on-site fermentation space, dry-ageing chambers and custom-built wood-fired grill.

I visited Ingleside with my wife for a three-course dinner that began with a captivating duo of appetisers.

The Smoked Kingfish, cured in kombu and kissed by applewood smoke, was a revelation in balanced flavour. The delicate sweetness of the fish played perfectly against the tangy pickled jalapenos and refreshing finger lime, all brought together with a bright lacto-fermented tomato dressing.

The Maitake & Pork appetiser showcased Ingleside's talent for creating dishes that are both nuanced and deeply satisfying. A succulent confit pork cheek, glazed with house-made split pea miso, was paired with earthy maitake mushrooms, crispy kale and a vibrant shio koji sauce. It was a dish that left us wanting more.

For our mains, we were served the seven-day dry-aged Hungarian Duck Breast and the Tajima MBS 6-7 Koji Picanha.

The duck, incredibly tender and flavorful, was served with a decadent duck confit and foie gras tart, smooth parsnip puree and a beautifully balanced lacto-fermented blueberry "bordelaise".

The Picanha was a revelation. Served alongside pomme puree and a sweet-and-savory, slow-roasted banana shallot, it was a testament to Ingleside's ability to elevate even simple accompaniments into something truly special.

Dessert continued this theme of creative brilliance. The Deconstructed Lemon Meringue Tart, a playful medley of yuzu granita, smoked ice cream, fragrant lavender lemon curd and thyme crumb, was a delightful explosion of contrasting textures and tastes.

We also couldn’t resist the adventurous Smoked Chocolate Brownie, pairing rich Belgian chocolate with a perfectly grilled pineapple slice and a cloud-like coconut foam for a smoky-sweet finale.

Ingleside's dedication to a complete dining experience extends to their meticulously curated wine list, offering a diverse selection to complement their bold flavours. Their in-house sommelier guides you through their collection, ensuring a perfect pairing for your culinary journey.

At the end of our meal, we were left feeling not just satiated but energised, our palates buzzing with the symphony of flavours and textures.

Ingleside isn't just a restaurant; it's a dare to the culinary world – a declaration that tradition and innovation can coexist, and the results are absolutely electrifying.

