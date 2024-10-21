Har Har Chicken serves up fried treats in local flavour

Har Har Wings, would love it if they were more crispy but pretty decent regardless.

Har Har Chicken, the brainchild of Michelin-starred chef LG Han, social media star Lennard Yeong, and culinary entrepreneurs Bevin Desker and Tay Jianli, is spreading its wings with a second outlet at VivoCity.

To celebrate, they're firing up the grill with a new range of Grilled Har Cheong Gai (HCG) items. I got a sneak peek before the store opened for the public.

The first item I tried was the HCG rice set ($7.90), which is a grilled HCG chicken thigh cutlet with chicken rice, achar-siaw, cucumber and chilli.

The addition of crispy fried bits added a welcome crunch and I really enjoyed the chilli which is a must have for any chicken rice.

However, I felt that the meal might be better for a quick take-away on a busy workday instead of something to treat yourself to on the weekend since it is a pretty straightforward meal and not something to save for a special occasion.

There isn't any sauce that would cause the rice to go soggy and the chilli is packed separately, reducing the chances of spilling while eating.

Next up: the HCG Burger ($7.70). This handheld treat boasts the same juicy grilled HCG chicken thigh cutlet but nestled in a soft bun with lettuce, tomato and a generous slather of mayonnaise.

The Grilled HCG burger, possibly my favourite out of the food I tried. PHOTO: HAR HAR CHICKEN

A word of warning: the buns are incredibly delicate. One misplaced squeeze and you might find yourself, like I did, with a slightly squished situation. The whole thing tasted good, put together, and makes for a perfect purchase if you need a quick on-the-go meal between appointments.

This was easily my favourite among the rest of the dishes I sampled. The mayonnaise, chicken cutlet and bun combination was really good, with the soft bun complementing the savory chicken cutlet, and the mayonaise rich flavour creating a contrast with the chicken.

The whole burger is pretty easy to eat, and is healthier than other burger options in malls, which usually include fried chicken and some crazy sauces with few vegetables.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to try the HCG wrap ($7.70), which contains the same ingredients as the burger, just in a wrap.

The last item I tried was a serving of Har Har Wings ($3.20 per piece), a Har Har Chicken signature. As someone who orders HCG every time I eat zi char, my hopes and expectations were high.

The meat was decent, but I like my HCG crispier and crunchier. The wings were somewhat crispy and would be a good healthy alternative if you wanted fried chicken but didn’t want to waste calories.

Could be more crispy, in my opnion, but decent regardless. TNP PHOTO: JADEN DARRIUS PNG

To celebrate the opening of the second outlet, Har Har Chicken Is offering 30 per cent of its grilled HCG items from Oct 18 to 20 at its VivoCity outlet.

The promotion is limited to two redemptions per customer, so it is a good time to try out the new items for yourself at a discounted price.