Fun cocktails play up the Mediterranean charm at Ida's Bar

“Just chug it,” the bartender said as he served me a tall glass Melon Reverie ($24).

He wasn’t wrong. This vibrant mix of mezcal and watermelon, while prone to losing its lustre if left to linger, transforms into a refreshingly tart delight when embraced with a “go big or go home” attitude.

And that pretty much sums up the vibe at Ida's Bar – unexpected, playful, and undeniably refreshing.

Nestled within the artsy Gillman Barracks, this alfresco courtyard bar provides a welcome escape from Singapore's urban jungle.

Lush greenery surrounds the space, crafting an oasis of calm that immediately lowers the shoulders and inspires a collective exhale.

Upon arrival, I was greeted with a taste of their White Sangria ($125 for a one-litre pitcher), served as a welcome shot. The bright, fruity flavours were a delightful preview of the evening's culinary journey.

To accompany our drinks, I sampled a selection of dishes from the Mediterranean-inspired menu.

The Mushroom Croquette ($12), with its crispy exterior and creamy mushroom filling, was a delightful way to kick off the culinary journey. I also sampled the Bitter Bramble ($26), a well-executed twist on a Boulevardier.

It didn't quite reach the level of being a completely innovative take on the classic cocktail, but who doesn’t love a good Boulevardier?

The Lamb Croquette ($14), while tasty, was slightly overshadowed by its mushroom counterpart.

One word: Yum. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

Next, we ventured into less familiar territory with the Red Snapper Skewers ($16). The fish was cooked to perfection, and the accompanying onion and capsicum added a pleasant smokiness.

The Potato Gnocchi ($14) provided a comforting and familiar element to the meal. However, it was the Iberico Pork ($26) that truly stole the show. The pork was tender and flavorful, beautifully complemented by the sweetness of the pickled pear.

The pork just melts in your mouth. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

It's worth noting that the bar's menu is the result of a collaboration with Cat Bite Crew, the bar consultation arm of the esteemed Cat Bite Club. This partnership is evident in their innovative cocktail offerings, such as the Minted Passion ($24).

This refreshing blend of mezcal, vermouth, and passionfruit stood out for its ability to maintain its complexity of flavour even when savoured slowly. On the other hand, the Tequila Sunset ($22), much like the Melon Reverie, is best enjoyed with gusto.

What a beautiful drink. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

To conclude our culinary experience, we indulged in the Ham & Cheese Toastie ($20) – a satisfying, albeit slightly pricey, treat – and the Octopus ($34), which proved to be another highlight.

Unlike many renditions of this dish, Ida's Octopus was incredibly tender and full of flavour.

Toasties were a questionable inclusion, but that Octopus was something else. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

For a sweet finish, we opted for the Ida’s Semi Freddo “Doughnut” ($14), a decadent and delightful way to end the evening.

The "D" in doughnut stands for delightful and decadent. TNP PHOTO: NATHANIEL FETALVERO

So, if your ideal Friday night involves expertly crafted cocktails that are as Instagrammable as they are delicious, paired with Mediterranean-inspired bites that are anything but boring, then pull up a seat at Ida's.

Just be prepared to loosen your tie, embrace the unexpected, and maybe, just maybe, take the bartender's advice and chug a cocktail or two.