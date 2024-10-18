Fun cocktails play up the Mediterranean charm at Ida's Bar
“Just chug it,” the bartender said as he served me a tall glass Melon Reverie ($24).
He wasn’t wrong. This vibrant mix of mezcal and watermelon, while prone to losing its lustre if left to linger, transforms into a refreshingly tart delight when embraced with a “go big or go home” attitude.
And that pretty much sums up the vibe at Ida's Bar – unexpected, playful, and undeniably refreshing.
Nestled within the artsy Gillman Barracks, this alfresco courtyard bar provides a welcome escape from Singapore's urban jungle.
Lush greenery surrounds the space, crafting an oasis of calm that immediately lowers the shoulders and inspires a collective exhale.
Upon arrival, I was greeted with a taste of their White Sangria ($125 for a one-litre pitcher), served as a welcome shot. The bright, fruity flavours were a delightful preview of the evening's culinary journey.
To accompany our drinks, I sampled a selection of dishes from the Mediterranean-inspired menu.
The Mushroom Croquette ($12), with its crispy exterior and creamy mushroom filling, was a delightful way to kick off the culinary journey. I also sampled the Bitter Bramble ($26), a well-executed twist on a Boulevardier.
It didn't quite reach the level of being a completely innovative take on the classic cocktail, but who doesn’t love a good Boulevardier?
The Lamb Croquette ($14), while tasty, was slightly overshadowed by its mushroom counterpart.
Next, we ventured into less familiar territory with the Red Snapper Skewers ($16). The fish was cooked to perfection, and the accompanying onion and capsicum added a pleasant smokiness.
The Potato Gnocchi ($14) provided a comforting and familiar element to the meal. However, it was the Iberico Pork ($26) that truly stole the show. The pork was tender and flavorful, beautifully complemented by the sweetness of the pickled pear.
It's worth noting that the bar's menu is the result of a collaboration with Cat Bite Crew, the bar consultation arm of the esteemed Cat Bite Club. This partnership is evident in their innovative cocktail offerings, such as the Minted Passion ($24).
This refreshing blend of mezcal, vermouth, and passionfruit stood out for its ability to maintain its complexity of flavour even when savoured slowly. On the other hand, the Tequila Sunset ($22), much like the Melon Reverie, is best enjoyed with gusto.
To conclude our culinary experience, we indulged in the Ham & Cheese Toastie ($20) – a satisfying, albeit slightly pricey, treat – and the Octopus ($34), which proved to be another highlight.
Unlike many renditions of this dish, Ida's Octopus was incredibly tender and full of flavour.
For a sweet finish, we opted for the Ida’s Semi Freddo “Doughnut” ($14), a decadent and delightful way to end the evening.
So, if your ideal Friday night involves expertly crafted cocktails that are as Instagrammable as they are delicious, paired with Mediterranean-inspired bites that are anything but boring, then pull up a seat at Ida's.
Just be prepared to loosen your tie, embrace the unexpected, and maybe, just maybe, take the bartender's advice and chug a cocktail or two.
