JJ Lin to launch Miracle Coffee in S’pore, starting with a pop-up at ArtScience Museum

Singaporean pop star JJ Lin has partnered with Marina Bay Sands to launch Miracle Coffee in his home turf next year (2023).

The award-winning singer’s artisanal coffee concept, which he founded in 2017 and boasts hand-dripped aromatic brews made from single origin coffee beans sourced from around the world, already has stores in Taipei and Shanghai.

Ahead of the flagship cafe’s launch at the lobby of the ArtScience Museum, fans and coffee aficionados can get a first taste of the brand via a 90-day pop-up located at the museum’s outdoor Rain Oculus from Sept 30 at 12pm (2022).

It operates from 10am thereafter till Dec 29 (2022).

This limited-time kiosk will serve Miracle Coffee’s signature range of pour overs and cold brews, as well as Americanos, cappuccinos and a variety of specialty lattes.

There will also be a Singapore-exclusive beverage, Kaya Cloud, which is an Americano-style coffee featuring fragrant fruity notes. It is brewed using single-origin espresso beans, and is topped with a velvety fresh cream cap flavoured with kaya, as well as shaved gula melaka.

Kaya Cloud is a Singapore-exclusive beverage which is an Americano-style coffee featuring fragrant fruity notes. PHOTO: MIRACLE COFFEE SINGAPORE

Miracle Coffee’s name is inspired by Lin’s philosophy on music - “if miracles had a sound” - and encourages all to slow down their pace of life to anticipate everyday miracles.

Lin, 41, said of his passion project in a press release: “Since this is our first time setting up a pop-up for Miracle Coffee, we wanted a scenic location that can stage the intimate scene of coffee lovers revelling in a smooth cup of coffee while soaking in views of my beautiful city.”

JJ Lin founded Miracle Coffee in 2017 and boasts hand-dripped aromatic brews made from single origin coffee beans. PHOTO: MIRACLE COFFEE SINGAPORE



He is also stretching his star power beyond the food and beverage sector.

His lifestyle apparel label SMG is collaborating with non-fungible token (NFT) project Graycraft to launch a capsule collection, GC-SMG Mechs.

It will feature exclusively designed NFTs and phygital - a combination of physical and digital - merchandise for fans of both brands, and is inspired by mech franchises such as Transformers and Gundam.

The new project was borne out of a mutual interest in NFTs and collectibles by Lin and Graycraft’s founder and chief executive Kevin Wu, a top NFT collector in Singapore.

Lin, who is also the founder and creative director of SMG, said in a separate press release: “The vision is to drive the brand forward into this new collaborative space. More than just Graycraft and SMG, it is about the inclusivity of the voices of our community of holders and fans and how we can all come together to define and keep building the GC-SMG brand DNA.”