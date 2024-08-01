Squid Game Season 2 to drop on Boxing Day

Lee Jung-jae returns for a second season as protagonist Seong Gi-hun.

Here's one reason to look forward to Boxing Day this year.

The second season of the hit Korean TV show Squid Game is slated to premiere on Dec 26.

The third and final season is also in the works and scheduled for release in 2025.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won an Emmy for best drama series directing, wrote: “It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place.

“On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking: 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game.' It almost felt surreal.”

In Season 2, Player 456, emerged victorious still tries to hunt down the people behind the game, searching for the man in a suit playing ddakji in the subway.

Of course, the circumstances will lead him to re-enter the game.

“Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1, returns and joins the game again," Huang wrote.

"Will he succeed in getting his revenge?"