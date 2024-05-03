The Roundup: Punishment reached 6m viewers in 9 days

A still from South Korean film The Roundup, starring Don Lee (right).

As at May 2, The Roundup: Punishment had been viewed by 6 million moviegoers since its release on April 24, according to the Korean Film Council.

This makes the fourth installment in Ma Dong Seok’s The Outlaws series the fastest Korean film of 2024 to surpass 6 million viewers.

“The Roundup: Punishment had officially reached a total of 6,040,908 moviegoers — meaning that it took just nine days to reach the milestone," the council announced on May 3.

The last record was held by Exhuma, which took 11 days to reach the milestone.

In The Roundup: Punishment, Detective Ma Seok-do joins forces with the Cyber Investigation Team to hunt down Baek Chang-ki, a former mercenary and the mastermind of an online gambling empire.

The South Korean action-crime thriller, which opened in Singapore on May 1, is currently showing at the cinemas.