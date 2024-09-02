Rain, Charmaine Sheh spotted at zi char eatery

It has been a star-studded week for local zi char restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood.

The eatery, which is near Alexandra Village Food Centre, was recently visited separately by K-pop star Rain and Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh.

Head chef and co-owner Wayne Liew made separate posts about the stars on his TikTok page. On Aug 31, he posted photos and clips of Rain, 42, dining at Keng Eng Kee Seafood, which is known for dishes such as moonlight hor fun, chilli crab and coffee pork ribs.

Dressed in a white ensemble, the South Korean singer-actor posed with Mr Liew and his older brother and fellow co-owner Paul. Keng Eng Kee Seafood is a family establishment currently run by its third-generation owners, siblings Paul, Wayne and their younger sister Jia Min.

Mr Paul Liew served Rain and his companions while they took videos of the food.

While it is not known exactly when Rain visited the Singapore Michelin Guide-recommended establishment, he was recently in town for the two-day K-pop music festival Waterbomb Singapore, which was held at Sentosa on Aug 24 and 25. The star, who is also known for acting in dramas such as Full House (2004) and Red Swan (2024), was part of the line-up for the first day.

Meanwhile, The Queen Of News (2023) leading lady Sheh also made a stop at Keng Eng Kee Seafood, on Aug 28.

Mr Wayne Liew posted photos of himself with the 49-year-old on his TikTok account and called her one of his favourite stars. Sheh was dressed in a striped Miu Miu polo T-shirt.

She was in town on Aug 29 to attend an event by home-grown skincare brand Ble de Fonty. According to an interview she did with Lianhe Zaobao at the event, Sheh is currently on a break from filming, and has been reading scripts and looking at potential roles.

She told Zaobao that the sequel to the highly rated and acclaimed series The Queen Of News is currently being written. She plays ambitious and scheming anchorwoman Man Wai Sum in the newsroom-set drama, and subsequently won the TVB Anniversary Award for Best Actress in 2023.

Sheh is a known foodie who loves local cuisine. When she visited Singapore earlier in April as a presenter for Mediacorp’s annual Star Awards ceremony, she headed straight to Lau Pa Sat after the show ended for a satay supper. She also had butter crab at Kelly Jie Seafood at Toa Payoh during that trip.