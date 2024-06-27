Spicy, sweet and savoury new eats this July

Try the new Sa-rang-hae Kimchi Shrimp Twin Pot.

Beat the heat or spice things up!

We've rounded up five new food experiences to tantalise your taste buds this July.

From crispy delights to unique collaborations, there's something for every kind of foodie.

Grab your weapon of choice (forks, chopsticks or hands!) and dive into our list:

1. Californian-Italian Summer at Osteria Mozza

Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavours of Californian-Italian cuisine at Hilton Singapore Orchard's Osteria Mozza.

The restaurant has refreshed its lunch and dinner menus featuring fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Guests are invited to explore the depths of Italian cuisine with a Californian approach.

The lunch crowd can look forward to Chef Nancy Silverton's legendary Grilled Cheese ($32), Tuna Melt ($32) and Sooner Smash Burger ($45).

For dinner, try the vibrant Rucola Salad ($28), Squid Ink Casarecce Pasta with Cuttlefish ($34) and Duck Leg Confit with Kumquat Mostarda ($58).

Website: hiltonsingaporeorchard.com/osteriamozzasingapore.

2. HAR HAR Chicken! opens at j8

Enjoy special offers for the opening of HAR HAR Chicken! at Junction 8. PHOTO: HAR HAR CHICKEN!

Singapore foodies can look forward to the debut of Har Har Chicken! at Junction 8 in Bishan on July 5.

Har cheong gai lovers can look forward to the well-loved shrimp paste chicken in an array of main dishes.

LG Han from One Michelin-starred Labyrinth, social media personality Lennard Yeong, restauranteur Tay Jianli and investment professional Bevin Desker have banded together to put har cheong gai in the spotlight.

To celebrate its launch and in conjunction with Internation Fried Chicken Day (July 6), diners can enjoy 1-for-1 box sets from July 5 to 7.

Buy a Har-ty Double Wing Fry Box and get a Har-ty Boneless Thigh Rice Box for free. The promotion is limited to one redemption per customer, while stocks last. To redeem, follow Har Har Chicken! on Instagram and Facebook and comment and tag someone you would love to share these sets with.

Instagram: @harharchicken.sg

Facebook: harharchicken.sg

3. Beauty in the Pot reopens at The Centrepoint after revamp

Try the new Sa-rang-hae Kimchi Shrimp Twin Pot. PHOTO: BEAUTY IN THE POT

To celebrate the reopening of Beauty In The Pot's reopening at The Centrepoint, the restaurant is collaborating with Korean barbecue restaurant Hanjip Korean Grill House.

Diners can look forward to special menu items, including Sa-rang-hae Kimchi Shrimp Broth, Crispy Sweet and Spicy or Soy Garlic Shimeiji Mushroom, 3-in-1 Korean Banchan and Chorogng Chorong Fruity Green Tea Soju.

The items will be available at Beauty In The Pot Signature at The Centrepoint from June 24 to Aug 31 and at all Beauty In The Pot outlets from July 1 to Aug 31.

Until July 7, diners can enjoy a complimentary Twin Pot with any order of Sa-rang-hae Kimchi Shrimp Twin Pot at Beauty In The Pot at The Centrepoint. The same is available to diners from July 1 to 7 at other outlets.

Website: paradisegp.com/beauty-in-the-pot/

4. SUN with MOON unveils Summertime Sensations

SUN style Goma Hiramasa. PHOTO: SUN with MOON

Sun With Moon Japanese Dining and Cafe at Wheelock Place has unveiled its new summer promotion menu.

Featuring Hiramasa yellowtail amberjack and seasonal ingredients such as brinjal and bittergourd, diners can look forward to clean tastes perfect for this time of year.

Try the refreshing cold noodle dish with sudachi limes to beat the heat.

Available exclusively until early August.

Website: sunwithmoon.com.sg

5. McDonald's unveils new Chicken McCrispy Signature

Grab a bite of crunchy, juicy non-spicy chicken at McDonald's. PHOTO: MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

Ready to get your crunch on? McDonald's is introducing its all-new Chicken McCrispy Signature to ignite your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Also available are the new Cripsy Chicken Burger with Smoky Sauce, Snickers McFlurry and the return of the beloved Choco Banana Pie.

Share the crunch with loved ones with the Chicken McCrispy (6pc) available in Signature, Spicy or Mix.

Website: mcdonalds.com.sg