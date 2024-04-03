Jurong Tuk Tuk Cha fined, suspended over roach infestation

The halal eatery at Jurong Point had accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined a total of $800 for two offences.

Popular Thai cafe Tuk Tuk Cha in Jurong West will have its licence suspended for two weeks until April 15 after it was found infested with cockroaches, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on April 2.

The halal eatery at Jurong Point had accumulated 12 demerit points within a year and was fined a total of $800 for two offences of failing to keep its licensed premises free of an infestation, SFA said.

In response to queries, an SFA spokesperson said cockroaches were found on the eatery’s premises.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks or cancelled,” SFA added.

According to the chain’s website, Tuk Tuk Cha has eight outlets in Singapore.

All food handlers working at the suspended premises will be required to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety Course Level 1 before they can resume work, said SFA.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working at the suspended premises, if any, reattend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

It added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

SFA urged anyone who comes across poor food safety practices in eateries not to patronise these outlets and to provide feedback via the online feedback form (sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or by calling the SFA Contact Centre on 6805-2871 to provide details for follow-up investigations.

The chain’s Nex outlet in Serangoon Central also had its licence suspended for two weeks between November 2020 and December 2020.

The outlet accumulated 18 demerit points over a year and was fined a total of $1,200 for three offences of failing to keep its licensed premises free of an infestation.