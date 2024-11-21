Celebrate Christmas with Janice Wong's bon-bons
Experience an enchanted Singapore Christmas with edible local landmarks in Janice Wong’s Singapore Icons Bon-Bons.
Local chocolatier and chef-artist Janice Wong unveils a bounty of Christmas goodies, including whole cakes, bon-bons, and even a Christmas Advent calendar.
This festive season also features five Singapore Icons chocolate creations, each designed after iconic Singaporean landmarks.
Herald the season with whole cakes: the Yule Log ($118), Crystal Flake Gateau ($108), and Santa Pom Pom ($98) blend tradition with innovation.
The Yule Log ($118) layers rich chocolate brownie with redcurrant compote, feuilletine, and premium Japanese chestnut Chantilly from Kochi Prefecture.
The Crystal Flake Gateau ($108), iced to resemble a snowflake, hides chocolate mousse, caramel bavarois, chocolate crumble, coffee mascarpone, and chocolate madeleine beneath its icy exterior.
Finally, the Santa Pom Pom ($98) is a dome of pistachio mascarpone mousse, strawberry pineapple compote, and red currant pistachio sponge, studded with pistachios for a satisfying crunch.
Satisfy your chocolate cravings with Christmas bon-bons, including new flavors like Hazelnut Fruitcake, Cashew Praline, and Pistachio Candycane, alongside bestsellers such as Praline Poprocks and Caramel Pecan Nut.
Choose your favorites and create a custom Chocolate Box, from $27 (five pieces) to $118 (25 pieces)—a perfect gift.
Complement the chocolates with Mini Cakes ($12 each) in charming flavors like Santa Hat, Pine Cone, Sleigh, and Snowball, perfect for spreading Christmas cheer.
Countdown to Christmas with the Festive Days of December Advent Calendar ($118), filled with Janice Wong’s best bon-bon creations.
My personal favorites are the Singapore Icons Bon-bons ($55 for a box of five), five chocolate landmarks: the Supertree Observatory, a Peranakan house, the ArtScience Museum, Jewel Changi Airport, and the Esplanade.
Each bon-bon boasts a unique flavor, making every bite a delectable experience.
Janice Wong’s Enchanted Singapore Christmas collection is available until Dec 31. Purchase these festive treats online or at one of her stores.
