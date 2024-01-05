Turkish delight at Sofra

Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant first opened its doors in 1999 at Shaw Towers and moved in 2020 to its current location at Marina Square.

Sofra is the cloth, in Islamic custom, on which a meal is served.

The restaurant, with its warm and intimate atmosphere, was abuzz with lively gatherings of families and friends on the Friday my daughter Sarah and I visited.

We could hardly wait to dig in, starting our meal with the Salad Plate ($27.50), comprising Sofra Salad, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Muhammara, and Vine Leaves Rolls.

The star of the platter was the freshly-baked sesame bread, enhancing the mildly spiced hummus and introducing us to new flavours like that of the Baba Ghanoush – think hummus but with roasted eggplants, infused with a zing from lemon juice and garlic.

The Muhammara – red peppers, walnuts, garlic, olive oil and spices – impressed with its sweet and smoky flavour and a slightly coarse nutty texture.

Salad Plate ($27.50).

Sarah relished the Kids Pide ($12.50), which came with a juice and rice pudding for dessert. Pide is the Turks' version of pizza. Sofra's Kids Pide was delish – I can vouch for that, I could not resist taking a bite.

I had Lahmacun ($19.50), a thin bread topped with minced lamb, vegetables and herbs, served with a side of lemon and salad. The bread was a delicate base for the aromatic meat seasoned with a blend of spices like cumin and paprika, imparting a savoury and well-spiced taste.

Next up was the highlight of the evening for me – Manti With Lamb Filling ($24.25). The dumpling's savoury filling paired well with the light and creamy yogurt-based sauce.

I highly recommend the Manti, which also comes with vegetable, beef or chicken filling. The dish is something children would enjoy, too – just ask for the chilli oil and flakes to be omitted.

Lahmacun ($19.50) and Manti With Lamb Filling ($24.25).

The carnivore in me could not go without ordering the Jumbo Kebab ($65). This lavish

platter featured brinjal kebab, shish kebab and yaprak doner – great for sharing.

The chunks of brinjal with spiced slabs of meat in between were an utter delight. The lamb kebab was succulent and the chicken kebab, robust.

There was also a generous portion of lamb and chicken slices, accompanied by Turkish bread,

roasted chilli, and salad to offset the hearty meat experience.

After all the warm, rich flavours, we cooled down with Katmer With Pistachio Ice Cream ($14.50). The warm pastry, with its sweet pistachio filling, made the perfect base for the Turkish pistachio ice cream that had the same texture as gelato.

The Baklava ($8.50), a quintessential Turkish dessert, appeared small but was actually just the right size as the layers of filo pastry filled with pistachio and syrup were rich and sweet.

I washed down my final course with intense and dark Turkish Coffee ($6). What a perfect end to the satisfying meal.

Indulging in the traditional Turkish flavours at Sofra, which has two lavish rooms for private gatherings, had us daydreaming about a holiday in Turkiye.

Daddy and daughter approved!

Sofra Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

6 Raffles Boulevard 3 Floor, #03-129A Marina Square, Singapore 039594

11.30am-10 pm, daily

Website: sofra.sg

Instagram: sofrasingapore

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.