What's new in the food scene?

Food Republic has opened its latest outlet at one of Singapore’s newest malls - The Woodleigh Mall.

It is located at #B1-09/10 of the mall situated right under The Woodleigh Residences.

Some vendors found here are Fortunate Dim Sum (an outpost of Swa Tow Restaurant’s sister brand, Fortunate Restaurant), Yu Zhong Bu Tong (popular for its fish soup), Chef Sham Fish Maw Pig Stomach Chicken, and the must try - salt baked chicken from Lam’s Noodle & Salt Baked Chicken.

And for those with children, this food court will also offer a kid’s menu, with items starting from $2.50.

Starters from left: Tiradito, Chile and Sardinas. PHOTO: BACATA

Fans of Columbian food will be excited about the launch of Bacata (Frasers Tower, #03-01/02, Tel: 9618-5303) by Chef-Owner Fernando Arevalo, formerly of Preludio.

The seven-course Chef’s Tasting Menu ($158) uses seasonal produce, such as Japanese cuttlefish for the Chipiron, and veal tongue for Lengua, a re-imagined version of the traditional Sobrebarriga.

You can do add-ons too, such as Tiradito ($28, Spanish mackerel with smoked cod liver), and Langosta ($56, with Boston Lobster, instead of the conventional chicken, sitting in the potato soup made with three types of potatoes).

Bacata is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The Tantalising Thai promotion at Peppermint. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MBS

Peppermint (Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore, Tel: 6845-1112) brings back its Tantalising Thai promotion. This will run from June 2 to June 30.

Highlights include Wok-fried yellow curry crab meat, rock lobster in pineapple tamarind gravy, and black mussel in yellow pineapple gravy.

The Jumbo tom yum seafood tower is another must-try.

This Instagram-worthy dish features a tower of perfectly cooked shrimp, squid, and mussels in tom yum broth.

Lunch is from $68, and dinner is from $98.

For more information about this halal-certified restaurant, visit https://bit.ly/Peppermint-sg.

Unkai Sushi Summer Seasonal 8-Course Omakase Lunch. PHOTO: UNKAI SUSHI

While dinner gets the most attention, lunch is looking up at Unkai Sushi (#01-10, Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Tel: 9634-8508).

It has introduced a seasonal eight-course omakase lunch menu at $68.

Included in this menu are three seasonal sushi - otoro fatty tuna belly, hotate scallop, and a shiromi kinmedai.

The omakase lunch is only available upon reservation at the sake bar or private room.

There are also five-course set lunches from $26, and other lunch sets available.

For reservations, head to https://reserve.oddle.me/en_SG/unkaisushi