5 fun activities you can indulge in this weekend

The whole family can get in on the fun at Bubble Fiesta at Adventure Cove Waterpark.

Beauty lovers can enjoy exclusive masterclasses and personalised services at Raffles City Beauty Vault.

Let your kids explore the hawker experience at the Children's Museum Singapore.

The mid-year school holiday is not over yet but if you are running out of ideas, we've got you covered.

From a hawker-themed museum experience for kids to beauty exclusives at Raffles City, there's something for everyone in the family.

Here are five activities to get you out of the house this weekend.

1. Celebrate Donald Duck's 90th birthday at VivoCity

"Oh, boy! Oh, boy!" Donald Duck would say.

Until June 23, Mickey and Friends will be invading VivoCity in celebration of Donald's 90th birthday bash (yes, he's that old).

Expect interactive games, Insta-worthy spots and the chance to take home limited-edition Disney collectibles.

Shoppers can also look forward to 90-themed deals within the mall.

Website: vivocity.com.sg

2. Children's Museum Singapore lauches Into the Hawkerverse

Let your kids explore the hawker experience at Children's Museum Singapore. PHOTO: NHB

Looking to keep your kids engaged this school holiday?

In conjunction with Children's Season, Children's Museum Singapore has launched a new hawker-themed exhibition titled Into the Hawkerverse.

It aims to introduce Singapore's vibrant hawker culture to children and deepen their understanding in a fun, immersive and interactive way.

From May 25 to June 23, kids can explore three galleries and Play Pot, a playspace for children aged four and below, featuring a masak-masak playspace and a mee goreng pool.

Website: nhb.gov.sg/childrensmuseum/whatson/childrens-season-2024

3. secrets unlocked at Raffles City Beauty Vault

Beauty lovers can enjoy exclusive masterclasses and personalised services at Raffles City Beauty Vault. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

Beauty enthusiasts may be excited to check out the first edition of Raffles City Beauty Vault pop-up.

From June 7 to July 14, shoppers can expect the latest collections from brands including, Jo Malaone London, Kiehl's, Sephora and Gucci Beauty.

There will also be exclusive masterclasses and personalised services.

Website: rafflescity.com.sg

4. Adventure Cove Waterpark unveils Bubble Fiesta

The whole family can get in on the fun at Bubble Fiesta at Adventure Cove Waterpark. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

If you want to escape the blistering heat, check out Bubble Fiesta at Resorts World Sentosa's Adventure Cove Waterpark that is happening till Aug 11.

Guests can enjoy giant inflatable bubbles at Bubble Bounce, a Bubble Blizzard and even a Bubble Rave.

Tickets start from $40 per adult and $33 per child.

Website: rwsentosa.com/bubble-fiesta

5. Givenchy Parfums launches two new scents

Explore Givenchy Parfums latest scents. PHOTOS: GIVENCHY BEAUTY

If you're looking for a mid-year refresh, consider changing your scent.

Givenchy Parfums is introducing two new Eau de Parfums from its fragrance line La Collection Particulier.

Going for elegance and sophistication? Try Fatasque, a sensual blend that is intense yet delicate at the same time.

For those who prefer floral scents, the Damascena rose lies in the heart of Coeur Fou.

The new Fantasque Eau de Parfum Intense ($485 for 100ml) and Coeur Fou Eau de Parfum ($419 for 100ml) are now available exclusively at Givenchy Beauty Boutique at Raffles City.