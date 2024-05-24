5 things to do this school holiday

Explore the whimsical universe of The Little Prince at Changi Airport.

The mid-year school holiday is here and there is a slew of children-friendly activities you can take your kids to.

From a movie-themed carnival to making edible slime, there are activities in different settings to sui your child's preferences.

Here are five activities that kick off right this weekend.

1. inside out 2-themed outdoor carnival

The Gardens by the Bay’s Children’s Festival returns with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

Starting May 25, the Supertree Grove will play host to an Inside Out 2-themed outdoor carnival with large-scale installations that include interactive areas inspired by the animated movie characters Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment.

The Festival runs until June 22 and most of the activities are free.

URL: gardensbythebay.com.sg/childrensfestival

2. explore with the little prince

Journey through the stars and explore magical landscapes with the classic character The Little Prince at Changi Airport.

From May 24 to July 14, the Terminal 3 departure hall is transformed into an immersive play area that mirrors the charm and wonder of The Little Prince's whimsical universe.

There is a mini golf course for players of all ages and a rose garden just like in the storybook.

URL: changiairport.com/en/discover/latest-happenings/thelittleprince.html

3. experience the zoolympic buzz

From May 24 to Sept 8, you can take on the challenges of Zoolympix at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders, join in Night Safari’s 30th anniversary celebrations and Meet the Flock at Bird Paradise.

After a five-year hiatus, Zoolympix is back with fun and interactive activities inspired by wildlife.

Families can pick up the Zoolympix Challenge Booklet and set out on a trail across Singapore Zoo and River Wonders to explore the activity stations.

URL: mandai.com/en/things-to-do/whats-on/events/zoolympix.html

4. learn about marine life

Downtown East from now to July 28 is hosting Marine Marvels, an exciting celebration of ocean conservation and adventure, with interactive zones.

A platform for education and awareness about marine life and conservation efforts, Marine Marvels have four main interactive installations: Wave Wonder Zone at Wild Wild Wet, Glow Coast Carnival and Neon Playground (first of its kind in SG!) at the Open-Air Carpark, Interactive Educational Installations at Event Square and Marine Mealtime for bottle-feeding koi.

URL: downtowneast.com.sg/whats-on/events/details/marinemarvels

5. make slime and eat it

Make edible slime at Museum of Ice Cream in a 30-minute session filled with gooey fun.

The museum offers fully immersive, interactive spaces that create connection through the universal power of ice cream.

Make And Take Edible Slime Experience runs on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from May 27 to June 23.

URL: museumoficecream.com/singapore