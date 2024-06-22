Bluey's Big Play wows the young with puppetry

For parents of a certain generation, the name Bluey likely brings to mind their own captivated children, rather than a beloved cartoon dog.

I found myself venturing into the world of live theatre for kids for the first time at the Sands Theatre for the stage adaptation of the Australian children's phenomenon Bluey's Big Play.

While the charm of the original series, created by Joe Brumm, undeniably translates to the stage with its vibrant, handcrafted puppets by Jonathan Oxlade, the narrative left me wanting more.

I thought the 50-minute show might be a stretch for my three-year-old twin boys, so I opted to take with us my niece and nephew, aged six and seven, who were closer in age to Bluey (seven) and Bingo (four) – the energetic Heeler sisters at the heart of the show. However, the enthusiastic audience at the gala night proved that age is truly just a number when it comes to Bluey.

The puppeteers deserve a standing ovation for their masterful manipulation of the characters, bringing Bluey's world to life with delightful choreography and detail. The accompanying music added a touch of whimsical magic, a hallmark of the television show.

However, the storyline itself felt somewhat predictable, failing to capture the spark of some of the show's more ingenious episodes. The central plot revolves around Bluey and Bingo's plan to liberate their phone-obsessed dad, Bandit, for some quality playtime. Weaved into this is the familiar sibling dynamic – Bluey's frustration with Bingo's constant need to mimic her every move.

While the sentimental message eventually shines through, it's questionable whether it resonated with the younger audience members. Adults engrossed in capturing the experience on their own phones during the performance offered little reassurance. By the time the show reached its climax – a giant inflatable ball game called Keepie Uppy (a popular Bluey episode trope) – the initial narrative thread felt almost forgotten.

The inflatable balls and bubbles, however, were a definite crowd-pleaser, particularly with my niece and nephew who reveled in the chaos. I wonder, though, if the children in the balcony seats felt a little left out of the action.

Overall, Bluey's Big Play serves as a delightful introduction to live theatre for young children. The masterful puppetry and infectious energy are sure to leave a lasting impression. For adults, however, the narrative might feel a tad underwhelming.

Bluey's Big Play

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Till June 23. Tuesdays, 7pm; Wednesdays to Fridays, 3pm and 7pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Admission: $38 to $108 are available at Marina Bay Sands and Sistic