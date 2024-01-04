Comedian Nigel ‘Uncle Roger’ Ng may have found his ‘auntie’

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, shared photos of a couple holding each other’s hands on social media on Jan 2.

Is there a new woman in Malaysian stand-up comedian and YouTuber Nigel Ng’s life?

It may seem so, based on some of his latest photos on social media.

Ng, better known by his online persona Uncle Roger, shared on Instagram on Jan 2 several photos of his trip to Chiang Mai, Thailand.

“Chiang Mai dump. Last pic is how I feel about 2024. Happy new year,” the London-based 32-year-old wrote.

Among the photos are two shots of a man that resembles him and a woman holding hands. The first shows their back view, while their faces are unclear in the second shot.

Several netizens commented on the post, asking if she is the new “auntie”. They were referring to Auntie Helen, the fictional former wife of Uncle Roger whom he always pokes fun at.

Ng, the host of comedy podcast Haiyaa With Nigel Ng, told fellow YouTuber Shu Lin in a food travel vlog posted in April 2020 that he was divorced.

“I ruined a marriage for stand-up,” he said in the video. ”Yeah, I used to be married, but stand-up is all-consuming.”

He added: “With any craft, you have to suffer. That’s where greatness comes from. There’s always a price to pay for greatness.”