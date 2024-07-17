Doctor-turned-playwright premieres interactive play for kids

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Jaisilan Sathiasilan's true passion is the transformative power of theatre.

The Invisible Pangolin takes audiences on a journey of empathy, understanding, and resilience, following Penny the Sunda Pangolin, a shy student navigating anxiety in a bustling school environment.

Dr Jaisilan Sathiasilan might hold a medical degree, but his true passion has always been the transformative power of theatre.

His love affair with the stage began at the tender age of six, when he staged his first "production" at home, even charging his parents an entry fee.

Now the doctor-turned-playwright is set to unveil his latest creation, The Invisible Pangolin, a heartwarming interactive play that explores the complexities of friendship and inclusivity through the lens of Singapore's native animals.

The Invisible Pangolin is tailored for young audiences aged five to eight, taking them on an hour-long journey of empathy, understanding and resilience. The play follows Penny the Sunda Pangolin, a shy student navigating her anxieties in a bustling school environment.

As Penny encounters her classmates – an owl, a monkey and a tiger – children witness the challenges and triumphs of forming friendships, learning to embrace differences and finding the courage to say "no" when needed.

"School is a very tricky period where everyone wants to be seen and heard," explained Dr Jaisilan.

This profound understanding of the invisible struggles children face stems from his own experiences.

"When I started primary school, making friends was tough for me. There was a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety.

"But I was thankful that I had a good friend who would sit with me. Whether it was PE or Maths class, he was always motivating and cheerful."

In The Invisible Pangolin, each character embodies a distinct personality type often found in a classroom setting. Penny, the shy pangolin, represents those who struggle to be seen, while Michael the playful monkey and Tickles the boisterous tiger depict the more outgoing personalities. Owen, the wise owl, serves as a mediator, trying to navigate the conflicts that arise.

"None of them are bullies, none of them are bad characters, but different characters that clash," said Dr Jaisilan.

This deliberate choice of showcasing nuanced characters underscores the play's central message: moving beyond simplistic labels of "good" or "bad" and appreciating the complexities of individual behaviour.

Dr Jaisilan emphasised: "I wanted to show that actually we need to step aside from the black and white thinking – everyone is a different character with different issues."

Adding a unique dimension to the production is its interactive model, where children become active participants rather than passive observers, in the hopes that the children will be more invested in the story and reflect on its themes.

But Dr Jaisilan's ambitions extend beyond the stage. He aims to ignite conversations about friendship and inclusivity between parents and children.

"Theatre is all about starting conversations,” he said, adding that the production will provide educational packets and host a post-show discussion to give parents an opportunity to hear their children’s thoughts and reflections on the play’s themes.

Dr Jaisilan believes that theatre provides a unique opportunity for human connection and reflection, especially in a world increasingly dominated by technology.

“TV is nice, but the connection, for me, is not there,” he reflects. “In theatre, you get anyone in that space, there’s this magical feeling where you’re just there.”

This is just the beginning for Dr Jaisilan. He has several full-length plays for both children and adults in the works, such as The Angry Xiao Long Bao, where he intends to explore the complexities of anger through the lens of local cuisine.

"I want to write a story about a xiao long bao, a kueh and a samosa, and I want to explore the issues of anger," he mused.

The Invisible Pangolin runs from July 23 to 31 at Gateway Theatre, with public shows on July 27 and 28.