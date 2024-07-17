Memorialising comedy legends Wang Sha and Ye Feng

Legends Of Singapore Comedy: An Exhibition On Wang Sha And Ye Feng at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre.

The first episode of Documentary: Legends Of Singapore Comedy is now available on meWatch.

When television started becoming a household staple, the few channels we had access to offered limited airtime.

But almost everyone would rush home from school or work to sit in front of the gogglebox.

And because we did not have many options in the early days of home entertainment, we would watch whatever was on TV, across all languages.

While P Ramlee dominated the cinema with Jalan Ampas productions during the black-and-white era, comedic duo Wang Sha and Ye Feng could be heard delivering punchlines on TV at almost every home.

Never mind that they were largely Mandarin-speaking with a smattering of Teochew and English. With the help of subtitles, their relatable content and exaggerated-yet-plausible antics won the hearts of many Singaporeans.

Born in Singapore in 1925, Wang Sha was of Teochew descent and started his career at age 13 as an acrobat.

Ye Feng, who was born in 1932, was a Hakka from Selangor. He grew up admiring Wang Sha's showmanship and never imagined he would one day become the comedian's stage partner.

Wang Sha and Ye Feng became famous in the 1960s and were affectionately known as Ah San and Ah Pui. From getai performances to TV shows and movies, "they brought us at least 20 to 30 years of laughter", as said by local filmmaker Jack Neo in Documentary: Legends Of Singapore Comedy.

The documentary, which turns the spotlight on Wang Sha and Ye Feng against the backdrop of Singapore's early broadcasting years, is being aired on meWatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. Episodes 2 and 3 of the documentary will drop on July 23 and 30, respectively, on both platforms as well as Channel 8.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, who was at the documentary premiere, recounted: "During a difficult interaction with the people regarding poor bus services when I was Minister for Transport, I quoted a line by Wang Sha and Ye Feng, 'No come, no come, one come, all come.' It immediately lightened the mood."

Wang Sha died in 1998 – about two years and four months after Ye Feng's death.

The widespread fame of the duo in their long, illustrious career can be traced at Legends Of Singapore Comedy: An Exhibition On Wang Sha And Ye Feng.

The free exhibition is held at the concourse of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre until Nov 5, from 9am to 10pm daily. With displays in Chinese and English, the memorabilia would transport visitors to the days of boxy television sets with channel dials.