Be entertained by 12 comedians at Happy Ever Laughter

Why buy a ticket to watch one comedian at a stand-up show when you can let 12 of them tickle your funny bone?

From June 20 to 28, you can catch 12 Singapore and Malaysia comedians in one show – Happy Ever Laughter at Capitol Theatre.

Veterans lik Hossan Leong and Sharul Channa will be joined by XiXi Lim and Noah Yap, who will be making their debut in live stand-up comedy.

Lim is a multi-faceted talent – actress, comedian, host, singer, and plus-sized fashion personality. She soared to fame in the role as Yuan Yuan in Jack Neo’s film Ah Girls Go Army, and was recently voted a Most Popular Female Artiste at the Star Awards 2024.

From razor-sharp observations to off-the-wall antics, the comedians bring their own unique brand of humour to the stage.

The two-hour Standup Comedy Madness includes a drinks bar.

Happy Ever Laughter – Standup Comedy Madness

When: June 20 to 28

Where: Capitol Theatre

Show times: 8pm Monday to Friday, 3pm and 8pm on Saturday

Show duration: 120min (including intermission)

Tickets: $65 to $165

URL: sistic.com.sg/events/laughter0624