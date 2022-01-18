Fans share different views about webtoon featuring BTS

Fans praised the series but wondered what relation it had to the band.

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The highly anticipated 7 Fates: Chakho, a joint project between Naver Webtoon and Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind the septet BTS, is drawing mixed reactions from both webtoon and BTS fans in South Korea and other countries.

The first episode of the series starring BTS members was released on Saturday (Jan 15).

It received a 7.70 rating as of Monday, which is a harsh start considering most productions on the Naver platform have ratings above 8.

While many readers were excited to read and learn how the story will turn out in the coming episodes, many local webtoon lovers shared concerns about Hybe's first project in the genre.

"I really think the series is good enough to premiere as its own project, but why did they have to relate it to BTS? They even changed the names of the characters. I wonder why," a reader commented on the first episode.

"The subject of the webtoon was refreshing, the illustrations were good as well. But I wonder what is the connection between the webtoon and BTS," another comment read.

"It seems like Hybe wanted to expand their business in the webtoon industry with BTS as an excuse."

The two comments attracted more than 5,000 and 4,000 likes, respectively.

However, 7 Fates: Chakho received a 9.91 rating on Naver Webtoon's global service platform as of Monday.

"I am sooooooo Happy, Excited & Thrilled right now … Love you Zeha The Gorgeous Pretty Golden Boy and the other 6 Amazing, Gorgeous & Great Boys," said a passionate webtoon reader, referring to the names of the characters in the series on Saturday.

7 Fates: Chakho is an urban fantasy series revolving around the tiger hunters, or chakhogapsa, of Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392 to 1910). The protagonists are seven boys who band together to overcome various trials.

The series will be updated every Saturday in 10 different languages including Korean, English, Japanese and more.