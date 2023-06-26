Golden Beng hits golden milestone
He’s bringing 24-karat magic to the Capitol Theatre this July.
Sebastian Tan, your “sibei yan dao” (very handsome in Hokkien) Broadway Beng is turning 50.
Broadway Beng is a flamboyant Hokkien-speaking character who loves all things glamorous.
With a mixture of English, Mandarin, and Hokkien, Tan incorporates elements of stand-up
comedy, music and dance as he shares observations about Singaporean culture and
lifestyle.
The show became a cultural phenomenon in Singapore, with Tan's portrayal of the character
receiving widespread acclaim. The first show in 2006 was highly successful and spawned six
sequels, including Jiak Liu Lian and Last Beng Standing.
Tan will be celebrating his 50th birthday this year and will be commemorating this glittering
milestone with a new show called Broadway Beng: Growing gOLD.
It will take audiences on a journey through his life and career, with never-before-shared stories that feature a reimagined mix of Hokkien classics, Broadway hits and contemporary pop music.
He will be backed by a live band and his three sassy “chio bus” Denise Tan, Hannah Nordin
and Sarah Smith.
Tan, whose other theatre credits include the Forbidden City, the LKY Musical and Army
Daze, said: “Growing gOLD with my audience after 17 years of Broadway Beng, I feel a
deep sense of gratitude and encouragement and that perhaps there can be another 17 years
or more.”
Broadway Beng: Growing gOLD, presented by Dream Academy, is directed and produced
by Selena Tan.
BOOK IT: BROADWAY BENG: GROWING GOLD
Where: Capitol Theatre
When: July 13 – 29 (Mon to Fri - 8pm, Sat - 3 & 8pm. Show duration: 90min, including
intermission)
Admission: $38-$228 (prices exclude $4 booking fee)
Tickets can be purchased from https://sg.bookmyshow.com/e/BENGGOLD
