‘I have done stupid things that many men do’: Harith Iskander on pending divorce

Dr Jezamine Lim and Harith Iskander have been married for 14 years and have three children aged nine to 14.

KUALA LUMPUR – Renowned Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander has publicly addressed his pending divorce, acknowledging his shortcomings as the primary cause.

The 57-year-old spoke candidly about the challenges he has faced in his marriage to medical entrepreneur Jezamine Lim, 41, highlighting that his actions played a significant role in the breakdown of their relationship.

“I have to admit that I made mistakes,” he said in an interview with online news portal The Rakyat Post hosted by television personality Daphne Iking on July 19.

When asked the reason behind their decision to split, Harith said: “I’m a guy, I’m an idiot. I acted in ways I should not have. I’m not going to come up with any excuses. I have done stupid things that many men do, and you would think I would know better at my age.”

Harith, who was with Dr Lim during the interview, did not divulge more about the problems they were facing for the sake of their children, adding that they would deal with the issues privately.

The couple, who have been married for 14 years and have three children aged nine to 14, have been a prominent fixture in the Malaysian entertainment scene.

They shocked the Malaysian entertainment scene on July 9 when news broke that Dr Lim had filed for divorce from Harith at the Syariah Lower Court in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur in June.

Syariah lawyer Akberdien Abdul Kadir said on July 12 that Harith and Dr Lim’s divorce case had been postponed to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances. The hearing was initially scheduled to take place on July 15.

Meanwhile, Dr Lim said in the interview that their focus would remain on the well-being of their children and they would navigate the transition as smoothly as possible.

She added that despite being divorced, they would continue to care for their children.

Dr Lim said she would continue to be Harith’s manager despite the changes in their relationship.

“I will still manage Harith because I’m very passionate about what he does,” she added. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK