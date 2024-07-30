 July 27 is Ronny Chieng Day in Oahu, Hawaii, Latest Others News - The New Paper
July 27 is Ronny Chieng Day in Oahu, Hawaii

Comedian Ronny Chieng with the proclamation in Oahu.PHOTO: RONNY CHIENG/X
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 30, 2024

US-based Malaysian funnyman Ronny Chieng recently put up five sold-out shows in Hawaii.

The 38-year-old, who was born in Johor Bahru, was being honoured for his achievements.

Mr Richard John Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, proclaimed "July 27, 2024, to be Ronny Chieng Day on Oahu" to “celebrate the acclaimed comedian and actor’s contributions to the entertainment industry”.

In response, Chieng, said: "I hope with this proclamation, I can go from a grateful guest in Hawaii to a grateful member of the ohana here."

Ohana is Hawaiian for family.

Chieng on July 29 shared the proclamation on X and Instagram, where he has more than 1.1 million followers.

The comedian grew in popularity as he moved from being a regular on The Daily Show to having his own Netflix comedy special.

Earlier this year, Chieng ruffled some Singapore feathers when he wrote in his Instagram Stories on March 21: “This is apropos of nothing, but it’s a mistake to listen to any Singaporean about current affairs other than Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

