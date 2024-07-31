Suhaimi Yusof makes lifestyle adjustments post-stroke

Local actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof used to work long hours and would stay up late to chat with friends.

But since he suffered a stroke on April 28, his wife Siti Yuhana Sulaiman has been the busy one, especially since their maid returned to Indonesia after her contract ended.

The couple, both 55, have three children who are in their 20s.

Yuhana has been Suhaimi's main caregiver since his 10-day hospitalisation, taking him to his medical appointments and physiotherapy sessions. She also did her own research to gain a better understanding of the disease and ways to manage it.

"I did try to prepare healthy meals for the family but it was not consistent," she told Berita Harian.

"After researching the ideal diets for people dealing with stroke and diabetes, I resolved to improve the meals for the family, especially for Suhaimi and myself.

"I serve more vegetables and avoid red meat. I pick brown rice, quinoa, legumes or even cauliflower to replace white rice."

Suhaimi, who has been advised by the doctor to exercise regularly, now goes for walks with his wife.

"I used to go on long walks but now keep close to our home in Serangoon Gardens. We do exercises that can help improve Suhaimi's balance," said Yuhana.

"I also ensure he gets enough sleep."