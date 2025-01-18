Rabbits rescued from Zhenghua doing well, ready for adoption

At least six rabbits have been rescued from the Zhenghua park area in Bukit Panjang since December 2024.

Several abandoned rabbits recently rescued from the Zhenghua Nature Park area are doing well and up for adoption.

Bunny Wonderland, the private animal welfare group which led the rescue efforts, told The Straits Times this week that four of the five rabbits are still in their care.

They added that the rabbits are estimated to be around one to two years old, and had all been to the vet and checked out healthy overall.

The fifth rabbit was rescued by a resident in the area who will be keeping him for good.

The remaining rabbits will also be up for adoption, with one having its adoption process already in motion and another meeting with potential adopters.

The other two rabbits have not been sterilised and thus are not yet ready for adoption.

Zayne, the rabbit who already has an adopter, has been recovering from a small medical scare after being rescued.

In two Facebook posts on Jan 16, Bunny Wonderland said Zayne had developed an infection from a wound on its scrotal skin.

“We didn’t know what caused the wound, but he recently got sterilised, so there might be some abrasion or irritation leading to this infection. He has to wear a soft collar to prevent further irritation,” the post said.

It added that Zayne is on a slew of medication, including anti-inflammatory and pain relief medicine, as well as an antibiotic injection. The trip to the vet totalled at $126.

The post said: “Being a rabbit owner means being prepared for the unexpected. These little furballs rely on us for everything, from their hay to their health, and that commitment doesn’t end when we take them home.

“When you acquire a rabbit, you’re signing up for a long-term, lifelong responsibility. So, while $126 might seem like a lot, it’s nothing compared to the love and joy they bring to our lives!”

As for the final missing rabbit, the search continues.

Bunny Wonderland said it had put up appeal notices around the park area on Jan 10. These notices were prepared by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and approved by the National Parks Board.

It added that it has not received new reports of abandoned rabbits at the park since.

At least six rabbits have been rescued from the Zhenghua park area in Bukit Panjang since December 2024. Five were rescued by Bunny Wonderland and one by SPCA.