Natural 'aircon' of old buses

In 1984, SBS Transit introduced its first air-conditioned bus.

Bus service 168, which plied the roads between Bedok and Woodlands bus interchanges, marked the start of more comfortable bus rides in Singapore.

Prior to that, the buses had window panes that could be slid up and down or sideways but there was no guarantee the windows could be opened or shut. There were times they were stuck and the passengers were either trapped in a sauna or a shower.

The air-conditioning in buses arrived about a decade after the use of bus conductors was phased out with the introduction of the one-man-operation system in 1975.

A couple of years later, the double-decker was introduced, starting with bus service 86.