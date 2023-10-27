New night spot to open at top of One Raffles Place in December; the largest since end of pandemic

HighHouse will be a dining and lounge venue that can hold around 170 patrons across both levels.

Patrons can soon enjoy a birds-eye view of the island from the topmost floors of One Raffles Place when a new leisure spot opens in December and offers a bright spot in a sector hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slated to open on Dec 12, restaurant and high-end lounge HighHouse will take over levels 61 and 62, while the tallest rooftop bar in the Republic, Nova, will reside at the top of the skyscraper.

Spanning 10,300 sq ft and spearheaded by OUE Restaurants, it will be the largest such nightlife venue opening since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project cost more than $13 million and is the home-grown restaurant group’s first foray into the nightlife business. It takes over the space formerly occupied by 1-Altitude, which shuttered in March 2022.

The group’s wide-ranging culinary portfolio of over 15 brands includes Chatterbox, Hashida Singapore and Vue, as well as Rempapa and Delifrance.

Speaking to The Straits Times, its general manager Wayne Lee, 43, said: “The rooftop has a spectacular view, and we wanted to do justice to it for the punters coming.”

HighHouse will be a dining and lounge venue that can hold around 170 patrons across both levels. It can hold almost double that capacity after it transforms into a club setting later in the night.

The food and beverage on offer will draw inspiration and influence from any city or country whose shores line the Pacific Ocean, whether it is the cuisine or ingredients.

This extends to the wine programme, which features wines from the likes of South American and Australia instead of Europe, and signature cocktails inspired by Japan, Thailand and Mexico among other countries.

(From left) Cocktails inspired by Thai mango sticky rice, Mexican Paloma and Colombian coffee. A massive 14m by 3m LED wall panel on Level 62 will flash artwork by Berlin digital art and design studio onformative and change throughout the day.

The venue fits in with the likes of Sexy Fish in London, KOR in Taipei or Amazonico in Dubai – all of which are lounges with strong design elements and music programmes.

HighHouse will offer a lunch service in 2024.

Nova, on the other hand, is meant to be more high energy and casual, said Mr Lee. Modelled after music festivals with food trucks and cabana beds in the VIP areas, it will have 360 degree panoramic views of downtown Singapore.

There will also be international DJs coming through a couple of times a year, he said.

In time, both HighHouse and Nova will open seven days a week.

Level 61 of HighHouse at One Raffles Place. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Mr Lee – a veteran of the nightlife scene and former Zouk Singapore general manager for 11 years – said: “From lunch and dinner services for the CBD crowd, to after-work drinks for the same crowd as well as tourists and night-time programming for the partygoers, we’re looking to cater to every demographic.

“We decided to give nightlife a shot because we found that guests at our restaurants enjoy a great wine and cocktails programme, so why not translate that into a space.”

Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Nasen Thiagarajan said that the industry, that was hit hard by the pandemic, welcomed the new offering.

He noted that consumers now have a new larger-scale nightspot to add to their list besides the usual suspects like Ce La Vi, Zouk and Marquee.

“It’s been a soft year overall for bars, restaurants and nightlife, and we’re not sure how next year is going to turn out... so this is a positive development,” said Mr Nasen.

Mr Lee was brought in April last year to bridge the gap with the team’s expertise in the dining sector and its nightlife venue aspirations.

Mr Wayne Lee, the general manager of HighHouse and Nova, is a veteran of the nightlife scene and former Zouk Singapore general manager for 11 years. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI Besides Mr Lee, the team behind the project also comprises other industry veterans like Mr Andrew Ing, who is chief operating officer at OUE Restaurants and former chief operating officer at the Lo & Behold Group.



HighHouse and Nova can hold about 600 people in total across both venues.

Mr Lee said: “Singapore has its super clubs that can hold thousands, as well as a thriving cocktail bar scene that has smaller more intimate spaces...and I think we fit right in between.

“At Zouk, I was handling a club of 1,500 to 2,000 people and guest DJs coming in weekly... it’s interesting to now be able to curate an experience that’s a little cosier and sophisticated.”

He added that venue operators, chefs and bartenders alike are looking for a more intimate connection with their audiences after the Covid-19 pandemic.

At HighHouse, the dinner bill is expected to be about $125 a person with drinks, while table prices for the club will range between $500 and $4,000.

Mr Lee said: “I think Singaporeans are a little more adventurous now, especially post Covid-19, and they are willing to pay for experiences over something commercial – whether it’s in the music or culinary scene.”

HighHouse

Reservations are open for table bookings for Dec 1 via highhouse.sg or email hello@highhouse.sg

Nova

General admission: $40 on weekdays, $50 on weekends and the eve of public holidays (includes two drinks)

Reservations open from Dec 1 for table bookings, which can be made via hello@novabar.sg