Sweet surprises and tempting treats at Museum Of Ice Cream

Did you know? Air is the main ingredient (30% - 50%) in ice cream.

It’s no wonder destress and desserts are anagrams.

At Singapore’s Museum Of Ice Cream (MOIC), one can let loose their creativity, imagination and inner child without inhibition. This Christmas, the magical wonderland nestled in Dempsey promises a haven of sweet surprises and well-deserved respite.

From now till Jan 15, Pinkmas is in full swing at MOIC. Think all-you-can-eat ice cream in enticing forms and flavours, tempting treats, gratifying games and cool photo-ops. But beyond that, the true treasures lie in priceless memories and quality time with loved ones.

There are over 10 stops inside the museum, each offering a unique and multi-sensory experience.

Here is TNP’s inside scoop on what to keep an eye (and empty stomach) out for.

Embark on a fun-filled adventure in a pink paradise. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Dig into all-you-can-eat ice cream this holiday season. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Do you know that contrary to popular belief, chocolate ice cream was invented before its vanilla counterpart? Dive into the velvety richness of Double Chocolate gelato in the beach-themed California room, or surf high with a burst of sweetness from Pink Guava sorbet. Don’t forget to sneak a peek in the Lifeguard Hut!

For a taste of nostalgia, head to Potong Palace, which pays homage to the beloved dessert synonymous with Singapore and Malaysia. The fun-sized Pandan and Pulut Hitam ice creams are sure to tantalise your taste buds, leaving you craving more. While you're there, make a wish and hang it on one of the enchanting pink Christmas trees.

Interactive activities and features await at Pinkmas. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Stroll down memory lane at Playspace, featuring a unicorn playground, basketball hoops and ice cream sandwiches. The scene is a thoughtful homage to the iconic – but slowly disappearing – dragon playgrounds of our past.

Remember warm afternoons on sand and swings, and telling the ice cream uncle whether you want rainbow bread or wafer biscuit? This one's for you.

A hearty spread of seasonal delights await throughout your Pinkmas journey. Unwind against a vibrant backdrop at Scream’s Diner with chocolatey concoctions like Toasted Magic and Naughty & Ice, or savour festive favourites such as Peppermint and Mango Coconut Soft Serve on a crispy cone.

Cheesecake fans might want to save some stomach space for towards the end of their adventure.

Tip: Dress warmly and in comfy clothes that allow ease of movement. In pink hues, of course. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Singapore’s MOIC is the first to showcase a Bouncy Castle, where visitors from all walks of life can jump to their heart’s content.

With adulthood comes increasing self-consciousness, but this pink paradise empowers you to forget your worries, rediscover your inner child and bounce like nobody’s watching. So take a leap of faith – literally.

Alternatively, bring immersive to new heights as you bask in a pool of sprinkles.

Have a splashing good time in the Sprinkle Pool and with MOIC's specially curated Pinkmas menu. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Finally, chill out at MOIC’s pet-friendly Dessert Bar and sip on limited edition drinks amidst lush greenery. Jingle Juice, a refreshing blend of green apple, lemon-lime soda and lychee boba, is as exquisite as it sounds.

Those seeking a bit more kick can opt for Sprinkle of Gold, which flawlessly combines creamy Kahlua, cold brew coffee and pink glitter. Surrounded by tranquility, this is truly the cherry on top.

To celebrate the season of gifting, Museum Of Ice Cream is offering a complimentary ticket for every Pinkmas booking from now till Jan 15, 2024. So gather your loved ones and make your way for a merry good time!

Tickets start from $46 and can be purchased at tickets.museumoficecream.sg.

Address: 100 Loewen Road, Dempsey, Singapore 248837

Opening hours:

Monday - Wednesday: 10am – 6pm (Last time slot at 4pm)

Thursday - Sunday: 10am – 9pm (Last time slot at 7pm)