Top 5 activities for the September school holidays

Enjoy scoops of fun at the Museum of Ice Cream this September holiday.

School's out and fun's in!

The September school holidays are upon us, and keeping the little ones entertained can be a challenge.

Fear not, parents, we've compiled a list of fantastic activities in Singapore to keep your kids engaged and having a blast.

From creating their own ice cream to celebrating iconic characters, there's something for every kid on this list.

1. Scoops of fun at Museum of Ice Cream's Sundae School this September school holiday

The Museum of Ice Cream's (MOIC) popular Sundae school is back in session where participants can make their very own ice cream.

Recommended for those aged 12 and under, kids can unleash their creativity and craft their frosty creations and enjoy tasing them during the 45-minute workshop.

Classes will be held on Sept 2, 4 and 6 with two sessions per day at 10.30am and 2pm.

Tickets are going for $67 per person and include entry to MOIC's 12 themed exhibits.

Accompanying adults do not purchase tickets for the workshops but will have to purchase their entrance tickets if they wish to explore MOIC with their child afterwards.

Sundae School without entry to MOIC is priced at $25.

For those who have already purchased MOIC tickets, you can top up an additional $20 for the Sundae School workshop.

2. Donald Duck and Friends light up VivoCity's Sky Park

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with family fun and photo opportunities at VivoCity. PHOTO: VIVOCITY

VivoCity is throwing a beach party featuring displays of Donald Duck and his friends, in celebration of the character's 90th anniversary.

Visitors can create special prints at photo booths outside Food Republic to take home, until Sept 22

There is also a Disney-themed retail pop-up at Level 1.

The event coincides with the Tangs Mid-Autumn Fair featuring 49 booths selling seasonal treats and new items.

3. Bring your kids to the Great Picnic Hangout at Great World

Keep your kids engaged with things to do at Great World. PHOTO: GREAT WORLD

From Sept 2 to 8, children aged four and up can enjoy free movie screenings, workshops, picnic storytime sessions, and rides by Uncle Ringo.

There are also delicious treats available from Kind Kones, The Dark Gallery, and more.

Bring your picnic mats to the Level 1 Atrium from 11am to 9pm.

View the schedule here.

4. Catch Molly at Bugis Junction POP-Up Store

This pop-up will delight Molly fans and collectors. PHOTO: POP MART

Fans of Molly, one of Pop Mart's beloved characters created by artist Kenny Wong, can look forward to the Molly Anniversary Statues Pop-Up Store at Bugis Junction Level 1 Malay Street until Sept 22.

The exclusive pop-up event is a collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board and CapitaLand.

This will be Molly's first Anniversary Statues-themed pop-up store in the world and will transport visitors into the character's whimsical world with a thematic display inspired by the Classical Retro Series.

There will be exclusive offerings, including five new Molly merchandise from the series, and scented candle blind boxes.

The reproduced limited edition first anniversary statue is set to be a must-have for collectors.

5. World's largest sunflower display at Changi Airport

Sunflowers have been synonymous with Changi Airport since the opening of the Sunflower Garden at Terminal 2 departure transit area in 2002. PHOTO: CHANGI AIRPORT GROUP

Gardens by the Bay is not the only place you can go to admire flowers.

From now until Sept 30, Changi Airport has been transformed into a blooming spectacle.

A Sunflower Sojourn features over 5,000 sunflowers of more than 10 varieties across over 20 locations in all four terminals.

The showcase extends to Hub & Spoke, making it the largest sunflower showcase ever held at an airport.

Visitors at Terminal 2 and 3's Departure Halls will find stunning floral displays featuring larger-than-life sunflower topiary sculptures, towering at five and eight metres respectively.

The blooms include the classic bright yellow Sunrise, the rare red and yellow 'Florenza', and pastel pink Strawberry Blonde, all meiculously grown in Changi Airport's own plant nursery.

Visitors can also grab exclusive Sunflower Sojourn merchandise at the Main Even Outpost at Terminal 3 Departure Hall and the sunflower-themed vending machine located at Terminal 3 North.